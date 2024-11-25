Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event Launched-Get Isagi Team Z Bundle

BLUE LOCK is a Japanese manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. The story of the series focuses on young football players from Japan who are on a journey that will take Japan to stardom in the FIFA World Cup. These players are trained by the coach, Jinpachi Ego, who designs the training regimen BLUE LOCK to create the world’s greatest egotist striker. No wonder the social media handle of Free Fire MAX says “It's time to bring your A-game! BLUE LOCK meets Free Fire MAX, unleash your inner striker! ⚽ Are you ready to take the crown? 💥”.

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event- Bundles and Characters

The event features a playable character, Yoichi Isagi, and he is also the most popular character from the series. The event will give the fans an opportunity to grab unique outfits, accessories, and character skins in the game. These in-game items will be exclusive, as they will capture the style and personality of the character in a distinct way. The players also have the opportunity to win the Blue Lock-Themed package that will merge the elements form the two worlds and bring it straight to the battlefield for the players. Along with that Free Fire MAX will bring BLUE LOCK themed bundles for the players.

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event- Launch Date

The event was launched on the 20th of November 2024 and will be available till the 8th of December 2024. It is a Luck Royale Event, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now click on Isagi Ring Ring Event.

Here you can make spins using your Free Fire Max diamonds to win rewards in the event.

You will need 20 diamonds to make your first spin and 200 diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event- Rewards

Gloo Wall- Blue Lock

Isagi Team Z Bundle

Isagi Token x 1

Isagi Token x 2

Isagi Token x 3

Isagi Token x 5

Isagi Token x 10

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event- Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Isagi Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Isagi Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.

Isagi Team Z Bundle x 225 Isagi Tokens

Isagi’s Spatial Awareness x 125 Isagi Tokens

Gloo Wall- Bluelock x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal ring Token

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event is available only for a limited time on the server. The players can win all the rewards and bundles and unleash their inner stiker.

