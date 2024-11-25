Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and OB47 Update Launch Date

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, which comes with regular updates and innovative events. Free Fire MAX diamonds are the in-game currency of the game, and this currency can be used to purchase various in-game items, costumes, and weapons in the game. Alternatively, Garena releases Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for the players on a daily basis, and these redeem codes can be used to get exclusive in-game items and Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the game. These codes are published on a daily basis, but the window to redeem these codes is open for a very limited time. Here are all the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25th November 2024.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25th November 2024
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- HNC95435FAGJ
- FF11WFNPP956
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- MCPW3D28VZD6
Free Fire MAX- The Game
Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Expected Launch Date
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update will launch in the first week of December. Though there is no official information from Garena on the launch date, leaks suggest that the update will launch on 4th of December, 2024.
Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Leaks
- The new update will be Winterlands: Aurora.
- Free Fire MAX OB47 Update will introduce a new character, Koda.
- The new update will feature a Mad Snowman and an interactive lobby.
- The new update will feature M1887 Gun Skin Event.
