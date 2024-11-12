Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Launches for Nov 2024-Get Up to 90% Off

Free Fire MAX is a popular third person survival shooter game, where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can play the game either alone or in a squad with 3 friends or other players. Free Fire MAX is a game where several innovative, theme-based events are launched and these events give the players access to some popular in-game items like Free Fire MAX diamonds, costumes, exclusive gun skins and bundles. Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event for the month of November 2024 will be over in the next five days, and the players have limited time to get some exclusive in-game items like the Country Fest Belle Bundle at up to 90% discount. Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event is easy to access, as it works on the basis of a spin made by the players which gives them a random discount on the premium collectibles that can be purchase through the event. The random discount won by a player is applicable for the entire prize pool associated with the Mystery Shop Event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Diamond Events’ section.

Here, you need to spin to get a random discount on the available merchandise.

Claim the Discount and Purchase items at a discount from the Mystery Shop.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event November 2024 Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event was launched on 11th November 2024 for the Indian server, and will be available for the next 5 days. The players can try their luck through the event and purchase the available premium collections till the closure of the event. Players can claim random discounts in the Free Fire Max Mystery Shop and there is a possibility for the players to switch back and forth between the prizes. To unlock the grand prize, the players need to make a few random purchases and once they have collected all the current prizes along with the grand prize, they will be automatically switched to other prize pool. The grand prize for the event is the Country Fest Belle Bundle.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event November 2024- Prizes

Grand Prize

Country Fest Belle Bundle

Other Prizes

White Rose Blossom (Top)

Gloo Wall- Happy Shiba

FAMAS- Shark Attack

Grenade- Vacation Vibes

Frost Draco Commander (Shoes)

Candy Bounty (Head)

Banished Biker (Bottom)

Homer Bobblehead

Wildhog Mask

K.O. Night- Shock (Facepaint)

Backpack- Dancing Panda

Tranquil

Kenusan (Limited)

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event for the month of November 2024 will be over in the next 5 days, and the event offers an excellent opportunity to the players to get fabulous discounts on some exclusive in-game items.

