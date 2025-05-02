Free games incoming Epic’s latest drop launches into space and strategy

Free games with space battles, zombies, and typing battles

Looking for gaming without spending rupees? This week’s free games on the Epic Games Store fit the bill - fast, fun, and weird. Whether you are flying in an electric neon space, fighting hordes of mutants, or saving kingdoms with the strokes of your keyboard, there’s something for everyone here.

Let’s get into what’s free now and what’s next.

🚀 Super Space Club: Free Until May 8

It starts with a neon pulse and a lo-fi beat echoing through the void. You’re the pilot. You choose your ride—fast and sleek or slow, or maybe slow and deadly. Either way, you’re not here to float. You’re here to fight.

In Super Space Club, space isn’t empty; space is alive with color, rhythm, and chaos. And this beautifully designed arcade shooter is equal parts old-school dogfighting and vaporwave aesthetic, like a late-night playlist in pixel form. Each round drops you into a glowing battlefield where the natural flow of your reflexes—and soundtrack—will sustain you while enemies come at you in waves.

Easy to learn, hard to master, and hypnotic enough to make you want to play again. A unique game in the lineup this week for anyone looking to zone out but also really focus at the same time.

Free on the Epic-Games Store till May 8 at 20:30 IST. It’s free now, and yours forever!

🧟 Deadtime Defenders: Free May 8–15

What happens when zombie chaos meets squad tactics? Deadtime Defenders has the answer.

In this fast-paced action game, you and your team are dropped into top-down battles against endless waves of the undead. But it’s not just about shooting—you’ll also need to build defenses, rescue stranded survivors, and manage resources. Think Broforce meets They Are Billions, but with shorter missions and co-op survival.

Each session feels like a new episode of a 16-bit zombie thriller where smart teamwork and quick reactions matter more than brute force. The game has character classes, upgradeable weapons, and different mission types to keep things interesting.

One of the more tactical free games is coming to Epic next week and is a great choice if you like fast decision-making under pressure. Free from May 8 to May 15.

⌨️ Touch Type Tale: Free May 8–15

Real-time strategy meets rapid-fire typing in Touch Type Tale, a game that’s more than just an RTS with a keyboard gimmick.

You play as a young hero trying to defend his kingdom—but instead of clicking your way through battles, you type. Every command—whether it’s to move troops, build structures, or cast spells—is typed out under pressure. The faster and more accurately you type, the better your units perform.

But there’s more here than just mechanical novelty. The game has a fully voiced campaign, beautifully illustrated cutscenes, and a clever story that pokes fun at fantasy tropes while still delivering emotional moments. It’s surprisingly deep for something that’s also typing practice.

Great for fans of Typing of the Dead, Northgard, or just looking to hone your typing skills while commanding armies. Another weird gem in this month’s free games.

Free to download from May 8 to May 15.

🆓 How to claim these free games

Getting these titles is easy:

Visit the Epic Games Store. Log into your free account or sign up. Go to the “Free Games” section. Click “Get” on each offer before time runs out.

Once added to your library, the games are yours to keep—even after the promotion ends.

📅 Key dates to remember

Super Space Club : Free until May 8

Deadtime Defenders : Free May 8–15

Touch Type Tale : Free May 8–15

Why these free games are worth your time

Not every one of us is trying to log 100 hours of playtime in an open-world game. These free games are for you to get some small chunks of fun in small bites. Not 100% of us are trying to get out of our time on the weekend. Whether you’re dodging lasers, defending bunkers, or typing to win, these four games are in the sweet spot between casual and cool.

So go ahead, download and play, and download again.

