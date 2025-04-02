Free Fire MAX New Evo Vault Event Brings Woodpecker Majestic Prowler Gun and More

Free Fire MAX new Evo Vault event for the month April 2025 has been launched for the server. The event like other Evo Vault events brings some exclusive gun skins like FAMAS- Demonic Grin and Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler to the platform. It is a Luck Royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to grab some exclusive gun skins in the event.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Launch Date
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event was launched on the 2nd of April 2025 and will be available for the next 30 days. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn rewards.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Evo Vault Event.
- Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards
- Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler
- FAMAS- Demonic Grin
- M1014- Green Flame Draco
- PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone
- Bonfire
- Lore Cyclone (PARAFAL) Token Crate
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate
- Pocket Market
- Armor Crate
- Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate
- Secret Clue
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Magazine –
M1014- Green Flame Draco
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Reload Speed –
FAMAS- Demonic Grin
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Movement Speed –
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event is an excellent opportunity for the players to grab exclusive gun skins. The event is available on the platform for the next 30 days, and the players have ample time to win some exclusive gun skins.
