Ghost of Yōtei, a compelling revenge game releases for PS5 on October 2, 2025-Price and pre-order

A much-awaited game, Ghost of Yōtei is set to release for PS5 on October 2, 2025. Ghost of Yōtei comes as a sequel to the popular game Ghost of Tsushima, but the stories of the two games are completely unrelated. The game takes you on a quest with Atsu, the main protagonist of the story, while she is looking for vengeance. Ghost of Yōtei will be released for PlayStation 5 consoles on October 2, 2025, and pre-orders for the game will open from May 2, 2025.

Ghost of Yōtei New Trailer and Story- The Onryō’s List

Along with the confirmed release date for the game, Sony has also released a new trailer for the game called “The Onryō’s List”. The trailer is available on YouTube and it gives a glimpse of the story and the gameplay of the game, Ghost of Yōtei.

Watch the Trailer Here:

The story of the game, Ghost of Yōtei takes you sixteen years back in time, where a gang of outlaws known as Yōtei destroyed Atsu’s life completely. They killed her family and left her to die by pinning her to a burning gingko tree outside her home. The fate had something else planned for Atsu, as she survived to take revenge. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito. She hunts for the wrongdoers and uses the same Katana that was used to pin her to the gingko tree in order to punish them. Eventually as the story evolves, Atsu gets a deeper motive to live her life, and it is something bigger than the revenge she had promised herself.

The game offers fabulous stealth and combat gameplay, and you also get an opportunity to explore the open world of Ezo. You can choose which Yōtei member you want to hunt first, and Atsu can also track other dangerous targets and claim bounties. While exploring the beautiful Ezo you will find that some of the activities have returned from the game, Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Yōtei- Pre-orders and Price

If you pre-order any edition of Ghost of Yōtei you’ll receive a unique in-game mask, as well as a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six at launch. Pre-orders on PlayStation Store will receive the avatars immediately.

Standard Edition Price- $69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP and will be available at retail or at PlayStation Store.

Digital Deluxe Edition Price- $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP. (The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital copy of Ghost of Yōtei plus in-game bonuses including The Snake’s armor set, as well as an alternate dye for your starting armor. You’ll also receive a unique horse color and unique saddle dye, plus an in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit, and an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps, which allow you to find statues throughout the world to upgrade your skills).

Collector’s Edition Price- $249.99 | €249.99 | 31,980 JPY MSRP (Available at direct.playstation.com or retail stores.

