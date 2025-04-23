PS Plus Extra Games for Summer 2025 include Abiotic Factor and FBC Firebreak

A post on PlayStation Plus subreddit reveals that PS Plus Extra games for Summer 2025 will include Abiotic Factor and FBC Firebreak. PS Plus Extra members will get a chance to play these games on Day 1 of their release. Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience game for one to six players, developed by Deep Field games and published by Playstack. On the other hand, FBC Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. What’s your PS Plus Extra game Pick for Summer 2025?

Abiotic Factor

Abiotic factors game is set to release fully in the Summer of 2025 for various platforms like PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Right now, you can play the early access of the game on Steam and give feedback to the developers on your gameplay experience. The game is a survival crafting experience which involves 1 to 6 players, and the game is set in the depths of an underground research facility. According to PC Gamer “Abiotic Factor's brilliance begins with its conceit: You play as a pencil-pushing scientist trapped in a secret underground laboratory during a Half-Life-style alien disaster. Presumably while some guy in glasses is out there saving the world in power armor, you and up to five friends are left to fend for yourselves, crafting chest plates out of couch cushions and scrounging for snacks in vending machines.” The story of the game revolves around you as a GATE employee, where GATE is an underground research facility. Your research facility faces a catastrophic containment breach, and makes it a cosmic battle zone. Now, you and your fellow scientists are required to band together, plan your escape, and make this underground complex your new home.

FBC Firebreak

FBC Firebreak is a 3- player co-operative first-person shooter and the game is set within a mysterious Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). Bureau’s headquarters are under assault by outwardly forces, and only Firebreak, which is its most adaptable response unit has the capability and courage to restore order. You will play as the Fearless first responder, and you and your team are on call to confront everything from reality-warping anomalies to otherworldly monsters. The game is set to release in the summer of 2025 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game is developed and published by Remedy Entertainment and on day 1 of its release it will be available on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. It also launches day one onto the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, available for all Extra and Premium members. Get complete gameplay information on the game on playfirebreak.com, and play the game effortlessly.

The two games given here for PS Plus Extra have a lot in common. You can choose to play the game which fascinates you the most and also suits your gaming style.

