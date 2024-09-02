Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2024-Get MP40 Predatory Cobra

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that keeps the players engaged with regular events and updates. Free Fire MAX OB46 Update with the Gloo Nova Event is set to launch on 4th of September, 2024, and along with that a new Free Fire Max Evo Vault Event has been launched for the Indian server. Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event was launched on 1st September, 2024 and will be available for the next 30 days. The players have the entire month to take part in the Evo Vault Event and get gun skins like the MP40 Predatory Cobra. The event is purely luck-based and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to earn the rewards they want. Evo Vault event for September 2024 comes with exclusive gun skins as rewards, and also guarantees an Evo Gun in 50 spins or less.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section on the home screen.

· Now, go to the ‘Evo Vault’ event.

· Here, you can spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

· You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 11 diamonds for 200 spins.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2024- Rewards

· MP40- Predatory Cobra Gun Skin

· FAMAS- Demonic Grin

· UMP- BOOYAH DAY 2021

· Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler

· Predatory Cobra (MP40) Token Crate

· Luck Royale Voucher

· Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker)

· Pocket Market- Get Pocket Markets at the start of each match. Once equipped it will be consumed at the beginning of every match.

· Secret Clue- A treasure map left behind by a secret organization. It has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

· Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

· Gold Royale Voucher

· BOOYAH DAY 2021 (UMP) Token Crate

· Armor Crate- A crate exclusively made for armors. This item has different effects in BR and CS

· Bonfire

Weapon Attributes

MP40- Predatory Cobra

Attributes

Damage++

Rate of Fire+

Reload speed-

FAMAS- Demonic Grin

Attributes

Damage++

Rate of Fire+

Reload speed-

Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler

Attributes

Damage++

Rate of Fire+

Magazine-

UMP- BOOYAH DAY 2021

Attributes

Damage++

Rate of Fire+

Reload speed-

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event for the month of September 2024 offers exclusive gun skins to the players like the FAMAS Demonic Grin and the MP40- Predatory Cobra. The event is available on the server for the next 30 days and the players can spin in the event and get all the rewards they want.

