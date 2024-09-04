GTA 6 Trailer 2 Hints at New Map Discovery-Could Reveal Jason’s Story

GTA 6 hype is real, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the game in the fall of 2025. Though there have been some rumors about the poor performance of GTA 6 on new age consoles like the Xbox Series S, the rumors about the game have still not lost their shine and glory. GTA 6 is definitely taking the players back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, but what is important to note here is that Vice City is just a small part of the huge map that GTA 6 will offer the players as part of the gameplay.

Map Expansion for GTA 6 would be offered as a Paid DLC to the Players

GTA 6 map expansion would be a part of the GTA 6 DLC and this DLC would be offered to players on the basis of the payment made by them. So, the players will have to pay to get access to the new content, new region and new characters in the game, GTA 6. According to the new GTA 6 leaks, DLC would be based on San Andreas or Liberty City.

GTA 6 Map Offerings at the Time of Launch

GTA 6 will be huge, as it will allow the players to play the entire state of Leonida, and not just one or two parts of the state. The proof for this exists in the GTA 6 Mapping Project, which states that GTA 6 will utilize the entire state of Leonida, a fictional representation of Florida. GTA 6 fans are really obsessed with the rumors that GTA 6 won’t be running at proper FPS and resolution on Xbox Series S and PS5 consoles. The game will showcase extraordinary physics, and it could be much better than what we had in Red Dead Redemption 2. The game is now supposed to run smoothly on PS5 consoles, but there is a little doubt over its performance on Xbox Series S consoles. Vice City is definitely making a comeback in GTA 6, as revealed by the Trailer 1, but what is actually fascinating is the return of Old Malibu Pub or the Ocean Hotel. These locations would actually contribute to the expanded map of GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Dilemma

GTA 6 Trailer 2 release date is still a mystery, and some overheated discussions are going around on the web and social media channels around the release date. GTA 6 Countdown had earlier posted on ‘X’ that “Trailer 2 is being cooked as we speak and is likely to be revealed in less than 3 months”. To which the Readers added this as a reply “There is no credible information that Rockstar is actively producing Trailer 2 at this time- this is purely speculation being presented as a fact”. So, this proves that some of the fans are actually tired of waiting for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, but for some the hopes are still high. Like a user on Reddit posted some 4 days back “Could they release it around the announcement of PS5 Pro? I guess they are going to show the console by the end of the September and then after a short time maybe we can get the second trailer with a phrase like "Recorded on PS5 Pro". What do you guys think? There is also a new Mafia game that we will see more about in December. Is there a chance to release it before December in order not to overshadow the new Mafia game?” So, it is quite sure that Rockstar Games has not revealed any further information on the game since the release of Trailer 2 and whatever we have in hand right now is just speculations. Apart from that with enough time in hand till the release of GTA 6 Trailer2, the fans are trying to analyse Trailer 1 critically and finding mistakes in the trailer. Some of the mistakes outlined by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ are missing wind physics on Lucia’s car and barrels hit by a car having duplicate appearance and more.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Hints at New Map Discovery- Release Date

Most of the fans believe that GTA 6 trailer 2 would be a new map discovery. The upcoming trailer for GTA 6 would not be based on Vice City, and it would focus more on Jason’s story in the game. Also, the fans believe that the trailer would be revealed in October, which is just before the Mafia 4 screenshots release in December 2024. Rockstar Games has always maintained a practice of releasing trailer 1 and trailer 2 within a gap of 1 year and looking at their planned releases for the year 2025 and their release trend, October 2024 seems to be the most suitable time for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. A recent post on Reddit by a user stated that GTA 6 would feature 3 major cities in Leonida and the cities would be based on Orlando, Atlantia and Miami, and will cover the buzzing city along with some stunning natural landscapes. The map for GTA 6 won’t be confined to the limits of the city of Leonida, instead it will take the players to the swamps, forests, beaches and small towns in the game. So, while other GTA games offered a city to the players to explore, GTA 6 would offer them a whole state to explore.

