How to Unlock GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions’ Rewards

On 14th March, 2024 Rockstar Games released a brand-new free update to GTA Online, The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions. The update is action-packed with the presence of corrupt cops and killer cartels. So, if you are a big-time fan of GTA 5 then playing regular free updates in GTA Online is worth the money you have spent in purchasing the game GTA 5. GTA Online is included free with all the copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 and the game is an ever-evolving universe for up to 30 players. GTA Online includes all existing gameplay upgrades and content released since launch to enjoy solo or with friends. Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions are the latest GTA Online weekly update for 14th-20th March, 2024, and completing these missions will give the players access to rewards like 2X GTA$ and RP Bonuses in the game.

GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions- The Details

GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions come with an aroma of factory-famed poultry, where the players are required to take down an illegal narcotics operation hiding behind one of the nation’s biggest fast-food processing plants in ‘The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid’. The update is completely free-to-play across all available platforms.

Vincent Effenburger has been relieved of his position as the Head of Security at the Diamond Casino and Resort, and he has traded in his mall cop uniform for a Los santos Police Department badge and gun. Vincent is tired of fetching coffee for the corrupt cops and now he’s intent on sticking it on the city's mercenary force in his own way. The players need to help Vincent prepare for an operation which involves working on information around a drug cartel that is moving imported cocaine out of Cluckin’ Bell’s facilities in Paleto Bay. The players need to build a fund of laundered money, obtain their preferred weapons and gear, and get their hands on important information about the inner workings of the farm’s facility. You can play the Cluckin' Bell Farm raid either solo or with up to 3 players.

Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions- Rewards and Challenges

The Cluckin’ Bell Farm raid Missions come with new career progresses, challenges and rewards.

The new update features some brand new vehicles: The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and The Canis Terminus.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor law enforcement vehicle is an already ferocious cop car with additional muscle crammed under the hood for improved pursuit capabilities. To unlock access to the Gauntlet Interceptor, you need to complete the introduction of the Cluckin’ Bell Farm raid as a leader. To unlock the trade price, you need to complete the Raid’s Finale as a leader.

The Canis Terminus is a new rough and rugged four-wheel drive Off-road vehicle, upgraded with Imani Tech options to further enhance its versatility, on and off the pavement. To unlock the trade price the players, need to disrupt the cartel’s supply lines and complete Disorganized Crime as a leader.

Get GTA $1,00,000 and the Cluckin’ Bell Cap

To get the rewards the players need to successfully execute the the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid this week and fulfill the new weekly challenge. Also, Hunting pack is paying out 2X GTA$ and RP through March 13.

Get 2X GTA 4 and RP by completing Set Up Missions

Complete Set Up Missions and all non-leaders will get 2X GTA$. The Set-up Missions are: Hit and Run, Disorganized Crime, Concealed Weapons, Slush Fund, Breaking and Entering.

Get 2X GTA$ and RP on Drag Races

The players can launch drag races from the comfort of their ifruit or visit the LS car meet. The rewards earned are double for GTA+ members (4X GTA$ and RP through March 20).

Get 2X GTA$ and RP on Running Back and Hunting Pack.

Career Progress Rewards

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players get access to new career progress challenges and rewards including the Cluckin’ Bell Outfit Tee and Outfit.

The players can unlock all the rewards associated with the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Missions while taking part in an action-packed GTA Online weekly update that is available for free across all platforms. The rewards like 2X GTA$ and RP are enough to keep the fans craving for more such updates in GTA Online.

