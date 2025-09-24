GTA 4 PS5 Port to Run the Game at 4K 60 FPS and it Arrives Before GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 4 has been one of the most popular entries in the Grand Theft Auto Series of games. Right now, the fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 release on May 26, 2026, but that does not impact the importance of retro GTA games like GTA 4. GTA 4 has always been known for its massive open world, character setting and captivating storyline. Till now, the fans believe that Grand Theft Auto 4 has had one of the best storylines in the entire GTA Series, and they are now waiting for the GTA 6 love angle to break this trend. Now, the biggest news is that an insider, Tez2 has revealed that GTA 4 PS5 edition has been in development for more than a year. This looks like an exciting piece of information for Grand Theft Auto 4 fans, who would love to play the golden retro game on a new-age console.

GTA 4 PS5 Port- Rumors

According to a user ‘TCMF Games’ on X, the upgraded version of GTA 4 for PS5 has already been revealed by an insider, Tez2. He has also revealed that the port has been in development for the past one year, and is expected to release this year. Temporarily, the fans noticed that the official support page for GTA 4 included a reference to the PS4 as a supported platform earlier this year, and this heated up the rumors on the arrival of the new PS5 port for Grand Theft Auto 4. There are also rumors that the game could come back in the way as Red Dead Redemption through a port that supports the game running at 4K 60fps on PS5. The new PS5 port would definitely work on enhancing the visuals and graphics of the game. GTA 4 is a popular retro game from the GTA Series and the PS5 console players would love to play the game at such high resolution and graphics on their console.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘the user ‘TCMF Games’:

GTA 4 PS5 Edition



▫️leaker Tez2 originally mentioned the upgraded version of GTA 4

▫️The port / upgrade could release this year

▫️It’s been in development for over a year according to Tez2

▫️Temporarily, fans noticed that the official support page for GTA 4 included a… pic.twitter.com/aKfMvHqkVk — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) September 18, 2025

GTA 4 PS5 Port- Will it Delay GTA 6 Release?

GTA 4 PS5 port is expected by the fans in this holiday season, but Rockstar Games has not revealed anything official on it. One of the fans says “If this launches this year or even next year GTA 6 will be pushed back to 2027 for the ps6. I can deff see that happening. Rockstar thinks they slick.” GTA 6 rumors for fall 2026 release are already getting hotter, and the fans believe that with GTA 4 PS5 port coming in this holiday season, GTA 6 would definitely be delayed to fall 2026. The reason behind it is that Rockstar Games will not release two competing games close to each other. One other fan says “I feel like GTA 4 needs to release this year because once GTA 6 releases, every other GTA game will be irrelevant.” So, this also is a relevant theory, as everyone knows that once GTA 6 releases it will not let any other game succeed.

GTA 4 is still one of the best games in the entire GTA Series and the fans would love to play it on a new-age console. But Rockstar Games has not announced anything official on the new port release for GTA 4, and with GTA 6 releasing next year, Rockstar Games might delay the release of this new port for the game or take the risk of releasing it before GTA 6.

