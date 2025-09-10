Apple Event in Vice City Before GTA 6-Is GTA 6 Coming to macOS and iOS?

GTA 6 is all set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but it looks like that marketing for the game has already started. GTA 6 fans were waiting for a GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle, but recently, the fans got to see the big Apple Event in Vice City. A user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’ “We got Apple Event in Vice City before GTA 6.” Apple hosted a major ‘Apple Event’ yesterday, where it announced its new Apple iPhone17 Series. One of the shots in the event takes place in Miami, Florida, and this is the place where GTA 6 is taking the fans. This has fuelled some new fan theories on whether Rockstar Games is marketing GTA 6 through the Apple event.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Advertisment

We got Apple Event in Vice City before GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/IFPClno599 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 9, 2025

Apple Event and GTA 6- What’s the New Fan Theory?

It is a well-known fact that GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, which is a replica of Miami, Florida. Apple Event is one of the biggest events every year, as it showcases the company’s brand-new line of products for the coming year. Now, with a part of Apple Event being shot in Miami, Florida, the fans have arrived at a new fan theory, where they think that GTA 6 could be coming to macOS or iOS. The Ocean View Hotel shown in Apple Event could also be a part of the marketing gimmick used by Apple to take advantage of the popularity owned by Grand Theft Auto 6.

On the other hand, a user has posted this on GTA 6 subreddit “Did apple just tease GTA 6 on iPhone?” To this another user has replied “GTA VI coming to iOS an macOS confirmed”. So, the fans now think that GTA 6 might be coming to iOS and macOS after its release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. One of the fans thinks that launching GTA 6 on macOS could benefit the two parties Apple and Rockstar Games, and he has posted this on GTA 6 subreddit “You know if Apple can convince Rockstar Games to bring over GTA VI it will definitely help MacOS to be a better gaming platform if it runs smoothly (convincing people to see the Mac as viable gaming platform and other developers might release their games as well).”

Is GTA 6 Really Coming to macOS and iOS?

Advertisment

GTA 6 is a trend right now, and anything related to the game gets converted into some interesting fan theory. Right now, nothing is confirmed about GTA 6 launch on PC, so no one can say anything about its launch on macOS. Most of the fans expect that GTA 6 would launch for PC after a year of its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar Games has released most of its games for PC after their release on consoles, but this requires a huge amount of effort and investment. Rockstar Games will first make the GTA 6 project successful and profitable on consoles and later they might think about bringing it on other platforms like macOS and Windows.

GTA 6 release is nearer than we think and Rockstar Games could make use of different channels to market the popular upcoming game. For now, GTA 6 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles only and the fans need to wait to play the game on other gaming platforms.

Also Read:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Remastered for PS5 Gets an Update Before GTA 6-Rumors

Advertisment

GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation is a Relief for Other Publishers, Reveals Gamescom

GTA 6 Being Capped at 30fps on PS5 Doesn’t Bother the Fans

Free Fire MAX AWM x AN94 Ring Event-How to Get Exclusive AWM and AN94 Gun Skins?