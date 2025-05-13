GTA 4 Remaster is Reportedly in Development, but will this Delay GTA 6-Rumors

Rockstar Games just doesn’t stop being in the news, and this could be either for GTA 6 or any of their old Grand Theft Auto Series game. Grand Theft Auto Series can be called a fan’s dream come true, as every game in the series comes with a captivating storyline which runs against the glittery backdrop of a closely knitted crime, drugs, and car robbery-based action-adventure gameplay. According to a recent post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, “The long-awaited GTA 4 remaster is in development and may launch later this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to insider Tez2.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

The long-awaited GTA 4 remaster is in development and may launch later this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to insider Tez2. pic.twitter.com/NOuynXO1Rf — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 12, 2025

So, the reports say, that a new port of GTA 4 is under development for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Series X. With GTA 6 releasing on May 26, 2026, this is a great piece of news for the GTA Series fans. GTA 4 has been one of the most loved games from GTA Series, and its success can be owed to its strong storyline, which immerses you deeply into the game.

GTA 4 Remaster- What is it Exactly?

Based on what the report from the Insider Tez 2 says, we can assume that this remake is not going to be a full-blown remaster of GTA 4, rather it would be just an upgraded port for the game. The good part here is that Rockstar Games would definitely work on the graphics and visuals of GTA 4 in order to make the game compatible with the new age consoles in the market.

Tez2 is a reliable Rockstar Games insider, and he has indicated that these developments have been communicated to him by someone from Rockstar Games. The port according to the leaks has been in development for almost a year now.

The information on GTA 4 remaster is still not official, and Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on this front till now. Any such information could change over a period of time, as it has not been confirmed by the company.

Will GTA 4 Remaster Delay GTA 6 Release?

GTA 6 has already been delayed twice by Rockstar Games, and now the fans don’t want any setbacks in its release that has been confirmed for May 26, 2026. However, if you look at GTA 4 port that is rumored to in development for almost a year now, it looks like that the port will release either in the 2025 Holiday season or may be later than that. Holiday season release for this year is still okay, as it gives Rockstar Games enough time between its two releases, but a delay in GTA 4 Remaster release might impact GTA 6 release in 2026. Rockstar Games will never release two major products closer to each other, and this could cause a delay in GTA 6 release that is confirmed to happen on May 26, 2026.

According to a Rockstar employee, GTA 6 was delayed from fall 2025 to May 2026, because Rockstar Games was focusing entirely on GTA 6 Online. Rockstar Games knows that GTA 6 Online is the platform that will drive revenue for them for many years to come, after the release of GTA 6, and they really want it to go right the first time after its launch. If GTA 6 Online is still not ready by May 2026, then a GTA 4 remaster might be good enough to keep the fans busy for some time, till GTA 6 finally releases.

All these are just speculations, and there is no confirmation from Rockstar Games on this front. Rockstar Games is known for their passion for excellence and perfection, and this sometimes creates way for delay in their upcoming releases.

