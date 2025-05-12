GTA 6 Map Starts to Take Shape with Trailer 2 and Screenshots Release

GTA 6 got its much-awaited trailer 2 and screenshots last week, and the fans went crazy analyzing the minute details in the released materials. Rockstar Games had been completely silent over GTA 6 development since the last one year, and the fans were getting a little uneasy with the silence. Rockstar Games initially came out in May 2025, with the delay news for GTA 6, and the game is now coming on May 26, 2026, instead of the original fall release window of the game. This had made the situation look gloomier than ever, but the release of new trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for GTA 6 in the last week made the scene lively again for the GTA 6 fans. Now, the recent GTA 6 update is that GTA 6 map has started to take the much desirable shape after the release of trailer 2 and screenshots.

GTA 6 Mapping Project Shares GTA 6 Map Recent Updates

GTA 6 Mapping Project has been there for a long time now, and this mapping project is a community of over 100 mappers, who have been giving shape to the GTA 6 map based on whatever information they get through trailers, screenshots, and the biggest GTA 6 leaks of September 2022.

Here are some of the major updates in the GTA 6 map based on the screenshots from GTA 6 Trailer 2:

GTA 6 Trailer 1 First Screenshot and ‘Key Lento’

Major changes have been made in the map towards the bottom in the Keys area. If you zoom in the map near the Keys, you would find the biggest key area there and the name for this key is ‘Key Lento’. This area was visible in the first shot of GTA 6 trailer 2 that was released last week by Rockstar Games. The first shot of the GTA 6 trailer 2 gives a fair idea of what the exact shape of the key area would be on GTA 6 map. If you will have a closer look at the first screenshot in GTA 6 trailer 2, you will find that there are a lot of Keys on the right side, and this has also been shown in the mapping project for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Second Screenshot- Jason’s First House

The little dot in Key Lento shows Jason’s first house, as seen in GTA 6 trailer 2 in the second screenshot. If you keep following Key Lento, then towards the bottom you will see purple SC there, and that’s a screenshot, and is actually the Leonida Keys Postcard. The main road across the key also shows Jason’s house, and while zooming in up there you would be able to see the location of Jason’s Safe House on the updated map. The bridges and other areas on the map have been accurately mapped out in the new update.

Now, moving up North on the map you would be able to see Watson Bay, which was also called Cedar Keys in the mapping project.

Now, the mappers know that its official name is Watson Bay. So, now there is a little clarity on where Watson Bay is, but its confirmed location could vary once further information on GTA 6 is released by Rockstar Games.

Missing Screenshot on the GTA 6 Map is Grassrivers 2 Screenshot

The missing screenshot location on the map is the Grassrivers 02 screenshot, which was released last week by Rockstar Games. This screenshot gives a rough idea of the shape of the bay. This screenshot also shows Vice City in the background, where you can see a tall tower that was present in the first shot of trailer 1.

GTA 6 New Trailer Confirms Homestead on the Map is Actually Hamlet

The smoke stacks present in the Grassrivers 2 screenshot would most probably be a part of Hamlet, which was earlier known as Homestead in the mapping project. Not much information has been revealed for Hamlet, apart from what is visible in Grassrivers screenshot. Hamlet can now be seen on the map as smoke stacks, but another clear screenshot by Rockstar Games for Hamlet is really needed to sort out its exact location on GTA 6 map and the details.

Vice City is Still the Most Accurately Mapped Location on GTA 6 Map

If you would move into the Vice City section on the map, you would not find many changes there. The reason behind it is that a lot of clear information for Vice City was available in the first GTA 6 trailer, and the mapping project also got good details about Vice City from the September 2022 leaks. Port Gellhorn has also not seen any changes yet, and looks a little messy.

GTA 6 map has seen some major updates after the release of trailer 2 and those seventy lovable screenshots. This mapping project is always a work-in-progress and more new details will emerge once more information is revealed on GTA 6 by Rockstar Games.

