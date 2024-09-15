GTA 5 Cheats for PC, PS5, Xbox and Cell Phone-Level Up Your Game

GTA 5 is a popular action-adventure from the GTA series of games published by Rockstar Games company. GTA 5 is an open world game set in the city of Los Santos, and the story of the game revolves 3 male protagonists and their encounter with the world of crime, drugs, reckless car driving and robbery. What happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the US government and the entertainment industry. These criminals need to pull off a series of heists in order to survive in a ruthless city.

GTA 5 Story and Gameplay

The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michale De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless city, these three should pull off a series of heists. Now, the only deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other. The game is set in the city of Los Santos and the events of the game take place five years after the events in the game Grand Theft Auto 4. The story of the game starts with the former bank robber Michael Townley and his family who have relocated to Los Santos under a new identity, after a failed robbery attempt. The boredom in Michael’s peaceful life motivates him to join hands with Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, the only other survivor of the bank robbery. The three of them join forces to rob the Union Depository and seize millions of worth of gold. This is where they get entangled with the corrupt Feds, the rival gangs and other criminals in the game.

GTA 5 is an open world game, where the players can freely roam round, complete certain missions and also interact with the NPCs. The game features various sports and other exciting activities like robbing a car, reckless driving, or flying an aeroplane. The players can take up the role of any of the three protagonists in the story and the gameplay will follow the story of that character. NPC interaction makes the gameplay realistic, and this realism is expected to be improved for the upcoming game GTA 6. Players can use various weapons like guns in order to complete their missions and these weapons can be either purchased or grabbed from the NPCs or other rival gangs in the game. Additionally, the game comes with some side quests and mini games that make the game even more immersive for the players.

GTA 5 PC Cheats

Here are all the GTA 5 PC cheats

PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes TOOLUP: Get all weapons

POWERUP: Recharge special ability

POWERUP: Recharge special ability

CATCHME: Run faster

GOTGILLS: Swim faster

HOPTOIT: Jump higher

FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level

LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level

DEADEYE: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy, but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times)

HOTHANDS: Exploding punch

HIGHEX: Exploding bullets

INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets

LIQUOR: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode)

SKYDIVE: Get a parachute

SKYFALL: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive)

MAKEITRAIN: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options) SNOWDAY: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars FLOATER: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity

SLOVVMO: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat)

JRTALENT: Play as any NPC in GTA 5

TRASHED: Spawn a garbage truck

BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane

BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bicycle

BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter

FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane

HOLEINT: Spawn a golf cart

COMET: Spawn a sports car

RAPIDGT: Spawn a different sports car

VINEWOOD: Spawn a limousine

ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle

OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike

Flaming Bullets cheat: INCENDIARY

Explosive Melee Attack cheat HOTHANDS

Give Parachute: SKYDIVE

Moon Gravity cheat: FLOATER

Drunk Mode: LIQUOR

Recharge Ability: POWERUP

Slow Motion: Enter three times for full effect SLOWMO

Launch into the sky: SKYFALL

Spawn BMX: BANDIT

Spawn Comet: COMET

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle ROCKET

Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike: OFFROAD

Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT

Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD

Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: BUZZOFF

Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM

Slow Motion Aiming: Enter three times for full effect - DEADEYE

Invincibility: PAINKILLER

Slow Down Gameplay: SLOWMO Max Health & Armor: TURTLE Fast Run: CATCHME Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP

Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN

Slippery Cars Drifting: SNOWDAY Fast Swimming: GOTGILLS

Super Jump: PC: HOPTOIT. Explosive Rounds: PC: HIGHEX.

Caddy: HOLEIN1

Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY

GTA 5 Weapon Cheats for PC

GTA 5 Weapon Cheat can be used to spawn all weapons.

Choose your Weapon PC: TOOLUP

GTA 5 Wanted Level Cheats for PC

Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE

Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP

GTA 5 Car Cheats for PC

GTA 5 Car Cheats are the ones that you can use to get a ride in the game.

Spawn BMX: BANDIT

Spawn Comet: COMET

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: ROCKET - Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike: OFFROAD - Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT

Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD

Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED

How to Use GTA 5 PC Cheats?

Access the Command Console and enable cheats.

To access the command console hit the tilde key "~" and now enter any of the given cheat codes.

Hit the ‘Enter’ key and then proceed.

GTA 5- Phone Numbers (Cell Phone Cheats)

These cheat codes need your in-game cell phone to be activated.

Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-861

Fast Run: 1-999-228-2463

Fast Swim: 1-999-468-44557

Recharge Ability: 1-999-769-3787

Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255

Super Jump: 1-999-467-86-48

Explosive Ammo Rounds: 1-999-444-439 - Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-4684-2637 - Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279

Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-5299-3787

Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-3844-8483

Invincibility: 1-999-724-654-5537

Slow Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393

Parachute: 1-999-759-3483

Weapons: 1-999-8665-87

Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 - Director Mode: 1-999-57-825368

Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837

Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329

Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966

Spawn BMX: 1-999-226-348

Spawn Buzzard: 1-999-289-9633

Spawn Caddy: 1-999-4653-46-1

Spawn Comet: 1-999-266-38

Spawn Duster: 1-999-359-77729

Spawn Limo: 1-999-846-39663

Spawn PCJ-600: 1-999-762-538

Spawn Rapid GT: 1-999-727-4348

Spawn Sanchez: 1-999-633-7623

Spawn Stunt Plane: 1-999-2276-78676 - Spawn Trashmaster: 1-999-872-433

Spawn Duke O'Death: 1-999-3328-4227 - Spawn Kraken Sub: 1-999-282-2537

Spawn Dodo Airplane: 1-999-398-4628

GTA 5 Xbox Cheats

Choose your weapon cheat: Y - RT - LEFT - LB - A RIGHT - Y - DOWN - X - LB - LB - LB

Fast Run cheat: Y - Left - Right - Right - LT - LB - A

Fast Swim: Left - Left - LB - Right - Right - RT - Left LT

Right Explosive Melee cheat: Right - Left - X - Y - RB- B B-B-LT

Explosive Rounds: Right - A - X - Left - RB - RT - Left - Right - Right - LB - LB - LB

Invincibility cheat: Right - A - Right - Left - Right RB - Right - Left - A - Y

Restore Health and Armor: B - LB - Y- RT-A-X-B - Right - X - LB - LB - LB

Recharge Special Ability: X - X - A - RB - LB - X Right - Left - X

Super Jump: Left - Left - Y - Y - Right - Right - Left Right - X - RB - RT

Lower Wanted Level: RB - RB - B - RT - Right - Left Right - Left - Right - Left

Raise Wanted Level: RB - RB - B - RT - Left - Right Left - Right - Left – Right

Give Parachute: Left - Right - LB - LT - RB - RT - RT Left - Left - Right – LB

Skyfall: LB - LT - RB - RT - Left - Right - Left - Right LB - LT - RB - RT - Left - Right - Left - Right

Drunk Mode: Y - Right - Right - Left - Right - X - B Left

Change Weather: RT - X - LB - LB - LT - LT - LT – A

Low Friction: Y - RB - RB - Left - RB - LB - RT - LB

Low Gravity: Left - Left - LB - RB - LB - Right - Left LB - Left

Slow Motion: Y - Left - Right - Right - A - RT – RB

BMX: Left - Left - Right - Right - Left - Right - A Circle - Y - RB - RT Buzzard: B-B-LB-B-B-B-LB-LT-RB-Y-B-Y

Caddy: B - LB - Left - RB - LT - X - RB - LB - B - X - Comet: RB - B - RT - Right -LB-LT-X-X-A -RB

Duster: Right, Left - RB - RB - RB - Left-Y-Y-X-BLB - LB

Limo: RT - Right - LT - Left - Left - RB - LB - B - Right PCJ-600: RB - Right - Left - Right - RT - Left - Right A - Right - LT - LB - LB

Rapid: GT RT - LB - B - Right - LB - RB - Right - Left B - RT

Sanchez: B-X-LB-B-B-LB-B-RB-RT-LT-LB-LB

Stunt Plane: B - Right - LB - LT - Left - RB - LB - LB Left - Left - X - Y

Trashmaster: B - RB - B - RB - Left - Left - RB - LB - B - Right

GTA 5 PS5 and PS4 Cheats

Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Explosive Ammo Rounds: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Fast Run: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Fast Swim: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Give Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Invincibility (For 5 mins): Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Less Vehicle Traction: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Moon Gravity: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Parachute: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Super Jump: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

GTA 5 Spawn Vehicles Cheats for PS5 and PS4

GTA 5 cheats for PS4 and PS5 can be used in the game with the help of the PlayStation controller. The players can also use their character’s cell phone to type them in.

Spawn BMX: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn Comet: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn Duster: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Spawn Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn PCJ-600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

GTA 5 is a popular game and completing all the missions in the game needs a certain level of expertise. You can use these cheats for PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox to complete all the missions and to level up your game.

·