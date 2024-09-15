GTA 5 Cheats for PC, PS5, Xbox and Cell Phone-Level Up Your Game

GTA 5 is a popular action-adventure from the GTA series of games published by Rockstar Games company. GTA 5 is an open world game set in the city of Los Santos, and the story of the game revolves 3 male protagonists and their encounter with the world of crime, drugs, reckless car driving and robbery. What happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the US government and the entertainment industry. These criminals need to pull off a series of heists in order to survive in a ruthless city.
GTA 5 Story and Gameplay
The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michale De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless city, these three should pull off a series of heists. Now, the only deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other. The game is set in the city of Los Santos and the events of the game take place five years after the events in the game Grand Theft Auto 4. The story of the game starts with the former bank robber Michael Townley and his family who have relocated to Los Santos under a new identity, after a failed robbery attempt. The boredom in Michael’s peaceful life motivates him to join hands with Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips, the only other survivor of the bank robbery. The three of them join forces to rob the Union Depository and seize millions of worth of gold. This is where they get entangled with the corrupt Feds, the rival gangs and other criminals in the game.
GTA 5 is an open world game, where the players can freely roam round, complete certain missions and also interact with the NPCs. The game features various sports and other exciting activities like robbing a car, reckless driving, or flying an aeroplane. The players can take up the role of any of the three protagonists in the story and the gameplay will follow the story of that character. NPC interaction makes the gameplay realistic, and this realism is expected to be improved for the upcoming game GTA 6. Players can use various weapons like guns in order to complete their missions and these weapons can be either purchased or grabbed from the NPCs or other rival gangs in the game. Additionally, the game comes with some side quests and mini games that make the game even more immersive for the players.
GTA 5 PC Cheats
Here are all the GTA 5 PC cheats
- TURTLE: Full health and armour
- POWERUP: Recharge special ability
- CATCHME: Run faster
- GOTGILLS: Swim faster
- HOPTOIT: Jump higher
- FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level
- LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level
- DEADEYE: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy, but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times)
- HOTHANDS: Exploding punch
- HIGHEX: Exploding bullets
- INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets
- LIQUOR: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode)
- SKYDIVE: Get a parachute
- SKYFALL: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive)
- MAKEITRAIN: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options) SNOWDAY: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars FLOATER: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity
- SLOVVMO: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat)
- JRTALENT: Play as any NPC in GTA 5
- TRASHED: Spawn a garbage truck
- BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane
- BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bicycle
- BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter
- FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane
- HOLEINT: Spawn a golf cart
- COMET: Spawn a sports car
- RAPIDGT: Spawn a different sports car
- VINEWOOD: Spawn a limousine
- ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle
- OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike
Slow Down Gameplay: SLOWMO Max Health & Armor: TURTLE Fast Run: CATCHME Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
GTA 5 Weapon Cheats for PC
GTA 5 Weapon Cheat can be used to spawn all weapons.
Choose your Weapon PC: TOOLUP
GTA 5 Wanted Level Cheats for PC
- Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE
- Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
GTA 5 Car Cheats for PC
GTA 5 Car Cheats are the ones that you can use to get a ride in the game.
How to Use GTA 5 PC Cheats?
- Access the Command Console and enable cheats.
- To access the command console hit the tilde key "~" and now enter any of the given cheat codes.
- Hit the ‘Enter’ key and then proceed.
GTA 5- Phone Numbers (Cell Phone Cheats)
These cheat codes need your in-game cell phone to be activated.
- Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-861
- Fast Run: 1-999-228-2463
- Fast Swim: 1-999-468-44557
- Recharge Ability: 1-999-769-3787
- Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255
- Super Jump: 1-999-467-86-48
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: 1-999-444-439 - Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-4684-2637 - Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279
- Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-5299-3787
- Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-3844-8483
- Invincibility: 1-999-724-654-5537
- Slow Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393
- Parachute: 1-999-759-3483
- Weapons: 1-999-8665-87
- Change Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246 - Director Mode: 1-999-57-825368
- Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837
- Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329
- Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966
- Spawn BMX: 1-999-226-348
- Spawn Buzzard: 1-999-289-9633
- Spawn Caddy: 1-999-4653-46-1
- Spawn Comet: 1-999-266-38
- Spawn Duster: 1-999-359-77729
- Spawn Limo: 1-999-846-39663
- Spawn PCJ-600: 1-999-762-538
- Spawn Rapid GT: 1-999-727-4348
- Spawn Sanchez: 1-999-633-7623
- Spawn Stunt Plane: 1-999-2276-78676 - Spawn Trashmaster: 1-999-872-433
- Spawn Duke O'Death: 1-999-3328-4227 - Spawn Kraken Sub: 1-999-282-2537
- Spawn Dodo Airplane: 1-999-398-4628
GTA 5 Xbox Cheats
- Choose your weapon cheat: Y - RT - LEFT - LB - A RIGHT - Y - DOWN - X - LB - LB - LB
- Fast Run cheat: Y - Left - Right - Right - LT - LB - A
- Fast Swim: Left - Left - LB - Right - Right - RT - Left LT
- Right Explosive Melee cheat: Right - Left - X - Y - RB- B B-B-LT
- Explosive Rounds: Right - A - X - Left - RB - RT - Left - Right - Right - LB - LB - LB
- Invincibility cheat: Right - A - Right - Left - Right RB - Right - Left - A - Y
- Restore Health and Armor: B - LB - Y- RT-A-X-B - Right - X - LB - LB - LB
- Recharge Special Ability: X - X - A - RB - LB - X Right - Left - X
- Super Jump: Left - Left - Y - Y - Right - Right - Left Right - X - RB - RT
- Lower Wanted Level: RB - RB - B - RT - Right - Left Right - Left - Right - Left
- Raise Wanted Level: RB - RB - B - RT - Left - Right Left - Right - Left – Right
- Give Parachute: Left - Right - LB - LT - RB - RT - RT Left - Left - Right – LB
- Skyfall: LB - LT - RB - RT - Left - Right - Left - Right LB - LT - RB - RT - Left - Right - Left - Right
- Drunk Mode: Y - Right - Right - Left - Right - X - B Left
- Change Weather: RT - X - LB - LB - LT - LT - LT – A
- Low Friction: Y - RB - RB - Left - RB - LB - RT - LB
- Low Gravity: Left - Left - LB - RB - LB - Right - Left LB - Left
- Slow Motion: Y - Left - Right - Right - A - RT – RB
- BMX: Left - Left - Right - Right - Left - Right - A Circle - Y - RB - RT Buzzard: B-B-LB-B-B-B-LB-LT-RB-Y-B-Y
- Caddy: B - LB - Left - RB - LT - X - RB - LB - B - X - Comet: RB - B - RT - Right -LB-LT-X-X-A -RB
- Duster: Right, Left - RB - RB - RB - Left-Y-Y-X-BLB - LB
- Limo: RT - Right - LT - Left - Left - RB - LB - B - Right PCJ-600: RB - Right - Left - Right - RT - Left - Right A - Right - LT - LB - LB
- Rapid: GT RT - LB - B - Right - LB - RB - Right - Left B - RT
- Sanchez: B-X-LB-B-B-LB-B-RB-RT-LT-LB-LB
- Stunt Plane: B - Right - LB - LT - Left - RB - LB - LB Left - Left - X - Y
- Trashmaster: B - RB - B - RB - Left - Left - RB - LB - B - Right
GTA 5 PS5 and PS4 Cheats
- Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Fast Run: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Fast Swim: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
- Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Give Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Invincibility (For 5 mins): Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Less Vehicle Traction: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Moon Gravity: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Parachute: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
- Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Super Jump: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
- Weapons: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
GTA 5 Spawn Vehicles Cheats for PS5 and PS4
GTA 5 cheats for PS4 and PS5 can be used in the game with the help of the PlayStation controller. The players can also use their character’s cell phone to type them in.
- Spawn BMX: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Spawn Buzzard: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Comet: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Duster: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Spawn Limo: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn PCJ-600: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
- Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
GTA 5 is a popular game and completing all the missions in the game needs a certain level of expertise. You can use these cheats for PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox to complete all the missions and to level up your game.
