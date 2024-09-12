GTA 6 Fans are Disappointed with PS5 Pro-$699 Price Tag is Not Worth

GTA 6 PS5 Pro Bundle has been a popular rumor on the web for a long time now, but with the release of PS5 Pro, most of the customers now think that the price of PS5 Pro is too high for any kind of exclusive game deal it would offer. There had already been doubts about the performance of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and Xbox Series S, and most of the experts stated that the game would not run at 1440p and 60 fps on either of the consoles. On top of that the release of PS5 Pro brought enough discontentment among the customers, as they believe that the high price of the console does not match the value it offers in the form of features and upgrades.

A user blue_falcon92 posted on Reddit “With PS5 Pro priced at $700 in the USA. Close to $1000 in the rest of the world, I hardly see anyone buying this, even if GTAVI was bundled with it. People aren’t crazy, they will probably buy the regular PS5 with GTAVI because this is just way too expensive for most people.” So, the customers are not happy with the high price of the PS5 Pro and most of them have made a statement on various social channels that they won’t purchase a new PS5 Pro or upgrade their base PS5 to PS5 Pro for any kind of game that’s coming to the new console. PS5 Pro comes with some improved features like 45% increased game rendering, powerful Ray Tracing and PSSR support, but nowhere Sony has mentioned about the exact frame rates and resolution at which the AAA titles like GTA 6 would be running on the new age console.

PS5 Pro Announcement Was a Major Disappointment for Most of the GTA 6 Fans

The fans were actually hoping for a major upgrade on the performance front, since the Tech presentation emphasized on the fact that 75% of the gamers prefer Performance over Fidelity. Also, the new PS5 Pro console comes with no additional features, no controller upgrade and no disc drive and no new games. Another user ‘r/gaming’ on Reddit posted “No disc drive, no additional features, no controller upgrade. The only thing they showcased was the ability to "Narrow" the choice in choosing between fidelity and performance, and the price is steep especially without a disc drive. Safe to say I'm sticking to the original PS5. Is anyone else disappointed? Cherry on top no new games...” So, the fans are not happy with the new PS5 Pro, and even the experts from Digital Foundry believe that the major problem that PS5 Pro will face while running GTA 6 would be its CPU. They have stated this fact bluntly that, PS5 Pro has the same CPU as the PS5 and if the base PS5 version is targeting 30 fps, then it would be impossible for GTA 6 to run at 60 fps on PS5 Pro.

Richard Leadbetter, the technology editor at Digital Foundry says “Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!)”. According to him, GTA 6 performance will not be 4K/60 fps on the new console, but it would certainly offer a smoother and stable performance owing to its upgraded features.

GTA 6 fans are not happy with the new console PS5 Pro mainly because of its high price tag of $699. On the other hand the new console fails to offer value for money to the customers, and this leaves the customers with no reason to opt for the console.

