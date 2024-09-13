Get a V Badge in Free Fire MAX to Earn Money from Your Channel-Details

Free Fire MAX has gained huge popularity as it is right now one of the best third-person survival shooter games that can be played for free on even low-end Android mobile devices. The game is well known for its regular updates and innovative theme-based events, where the players get an opportunity to get some exclusive in-game rewards like gun skins, diamonds, costumes etc. Another feature of the game that makes it extremely popular is its content creators and streamers, as they are the ones who promote the new events, game updates and some special events that are launched in the game on a regular basis.

Free Fire Partner Program- Do They have a Separate Partner Program for Free Fire MAX Players?

Garena started the Free Fire program in order to reward the creators for promoting the game in the gaming community. The partner program also helps Garena in establishing stronger ties with the community. There is no separate program for the Free Fire MAX community, but the players can apply for the Free Fire Partner program to get the iconic V Badge in their Free Fire MAX account. The game Free Fire is banned in India, so do not try to play the game from any third-party source or platform.

How to Get the V Badge in Free Fire MAX?

V Badge is a rare item in Free Fire MAX and only few content creators get this honor. A V Badge is a unique emblem that is displayed on the player’s profile, and that signifies the special status given to that gamer. The only way to earn a V Badge is to join the Free Fire Partner program and to reach that status the players need to meet certain specific requirements through their YouTube Channel.

· Your YouTube channel must have at least 1,00,000 subscribers.

· The percentage of Free Fire content on your YouTube Channel must be at least 80% in the last 30 days.

· Your YouTube channel must have received at least 3,00,000 views in the last 30 days.

· Content creators should maintain consistency of content quality and social media activity over the last 30 days.

· The content on the channel must be non-offensive, clean and attractive for the viewers.

· Last but not the least, gamers with a passion for gaming and a desire to achieve success are given preference over others.

How to Apply for the Free Fire Partner Program?

Gamers should understand that the eligibility requirements given are for applying to the Free Fire Partner Program, and the developers have the right to reject the application. There are very few slots available in the Partner Program and the developers select only the ones that meet the criteria based on the way the application has been filled.

Benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program- Earn Money through Your YouTube Channel

If you are selected for the Free Fire Partner Program and get your V Badge, then you definitely become a YouTube Star and this is one of the best perks you get from the program. Also, V Badge helps in increasing the reach of your YouTube channel. Other perks include direct access to the Advance server, which is one of the biggest benefits of the Free Fire partner Program. As a Free Fire Partner Program member, you get an early access to all the events and bundles which you can promote, and this increases your YouTube subscribers. Obviously, this way you can make more money though your monetized YouTube channel.

Must Do’s of Free Fire Partner Program

If you join the Free Fire Partner Program, then you need to publish content regularly. You cannot upload any kind of already published content in the new video, and you have to avoid using any kind of abusive language at all times.

Free Fire Partner Program provides you with an access to a professional gaming career. Its one of the good ways to earn money through playing Free Fire MAX, if you are really passionate about the game.

Advertisment

