How to Get 800 Free Fire Max Diamonds for Rs. 190 with Level Up Pass?

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game and the game can be played either alone or with friends by forming a squad of four. Garena keeps the gameplay of Free Fire Max interesting for the players with the help of regular gameplay updates and events in the game. Though to participate in most of the Free Fire Max Events like the latest Dino Ring Event, you need to make spins by using your Free Fire Max diamonds, which is the in-game currency for Free Fire MAX. Free Fire Max diamonds be obtained by either purchasing from top -up from the in-game store or as a reward in some of the Top-Up events. So, getting Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the game can be a little tricky, but the best way to get Free Fire Max diamonds at a reasonable rate is by getting the Level Up Pass in the game. Level Up Pass in Free Fire MAX is a one-time subscription pass, which rewards the players with diamonds after crossing each subsequent level. Level Up pass will currently reward you with 800 diamonds for Rs. 190, and you would save around 402% on the whole deal.

How to Calculate the Number of Diamonds Received with Free Fire MAX Level Up Pass?

Free Fire Max Level Up Pass will reward you with diamonds whenever you cross a certain level in the game. You just need to pay a one-time subscription fee of Rs. 190 and this will reward you with a total of 800 diamonds by the time you cross Level 30.

Levels Crossed Diamonds Received as Rewards Level 2 200 Level 4 50 Level 6 50 Level 8 50 Level 10 50 Level 13 50 Level 16 50 Level 20 50 Level 25 50 Level 30 200 Total 800 Diamonds

How to Get the Free Fire MAX Level Up Pass?

· Open Free Fire Max on your device.

· On your Home screen just click on the ‘Diamond’ icon at the top of the screen.

· Now, in the left-hand bar menu, go to ‘Level-Up’ Pass.

· Here, click on Rs. 190 price option displayed at the top of the screen.

· Choose your preferred payment method and make payment.

· Now, keep clearing the levels to get Free Fire MAX diamonds as rewards.

There are various ways to get Free Fire Max diamonds, but the official Top-up center and the Free Fire Max Level Up Pass are the two most legitimate ways to get them. You just need to keep playing your favorite battle royale game and you will get rewarded with Free Fire MAX diamonds after crossing the desired level with the Level Up Pass you own.

