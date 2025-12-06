GTA 5 Mansions Update Launching on December 10 Brings Michael DLC-Rockstar Rocks

Michael De Santa is back in GTA 5 Mansions DLC update which is launching on December 10, 2025. The one-minute trailer released by Rockstar Games on their Newswire reveals what the fans have been waiting for a very long time. The new trailer shows the same house as was revealed in the earlier trailer in its first shot, and the second shot reveals Yoga and a dog, and as the Newswire reveals this time, we are going to get pets in GTA Online. Isn’t it just awesome.
The trailer gives you a first look at an old Michael and Amanda, as they enter the neighborhood. Michael DLC and GTA 5 Mansions Update was rumored for a long time now, and most of the GTA 5 fans were looking forward to it. Now, this is a good way to being the fans back to the GTA Online platform and no one else does it better than Rockstar Games.
Breaking Down the GTA 5 Mansions Update and Michael DLC
Rockstar Newswire says “More than just a personal monument to your criminal accomplishments, a mansion from Prix Luxury Real Estate features sprawling outdoor spaces and meticulously designed interiors with a state-of-the-art AI Assistant to aid with professional and personal tasks that maximize your potential." So, based on the post it looks like that we are getting an AI Assistant in the game. There is also a master control terminal on the computer in the mansion along with your AI assistant. The trailer also gives you a first look at the vault, a new garage, and the armory.
All the Prix Luxury Estate properties will have come with a full package that includes Trophy Cabinets, a private Salon, animal Kennels for your domesticated companions, and a new elegant and artfully lit Garage. You also get an indoor car podium and an Armory or Vehicle workshop within the property’s grounds.
The new Mansions DLC is named ‘A Safehouse in the Hills’, and it brings new missions and new vehicles to GTA Online. These include new Hao’s Special Works compatible cars, as well as the addition of Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility to more vehicles. You will also get a new Mission Creator which will be available for all versions of GTA Online. This in-depth and comprehensive toolkit enables you to design and publish your own Missions using sophisticated game mechanics, custom objectives, placeable actors, and much more.
Also Read:
If GTA 6 Performance Hits 60fps on Consoles, Would You Choose Performance over Quality?
GTA 6 Map Could be 2.1 Times the Size of GTA 5 Map with a Much Denser Vice City
PlayStation Store India End of Year Sale on PS5 Games and PS Plus Subscription-Grab the Best Deals
Upcoming PlayStation Games for December 2025-Red Dead Redemption, Unbeatable and More