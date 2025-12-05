If GTA 6 Performance Hits 60fps on Consoles, Would You Choose Performance over Quality?

We have had enough discussions on various social media channels and chat forums on the fact whether GTA 6 would be locked at 30fps on consoles like Red Dead Redemption 2 or would it hit 60fps if you chose performance over quality. Some time back experts from Digital Foundry had concluded that GTA 6 would be locked at 30fps on consoles, and they had come to this conclusion after testing the performance of GTA 6 trailer 1 on various consoles. The first official trailer for GTA 6 according to them was a reflection of the fps target for the two consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Advertisment

But some things changed after the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, when Rockstar Games delivered an impeccable performance with a claim that some parts of the trailer were made to run on Standard PS5 console. GTA 6 trailer 2 was beautifully made and no one could doubt its 60fps performance on the officially supported consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the game still remains technically challenging and this always leaves space for some doubt on its flawless performance on consoles.

GTA 6 Performance over Quality- What Would You Choose?

In a recent discussion on GTA 6 subreddit a user has asked other users in the forum whether GTA 6 would be able to handle 60fps on consoles, and if yes, what would they prefer, quality or performance. What is your pick? A fan has posted on the same GTA 6 subreddit “It really comes down to optimization. The good thing is they’ve dropped old-gen consoles and are focusing on the new-gen, which has way more power. RDR2 looked amazing but was stuck at 30fps on consoles because of old hardware.”

So, if by any chance GTA 6 performance hits 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, then there would be a massive difference in gameplay of GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Some fans are not really bothered by the frame rates and they believe that GTA 6 is so massive and detailed, that Rockstar will have to make some compromises in order to make the game run smoothly on either of the consoles. So, according to them, Rockstar Games knows best where to lock the frame rate for a lag free performance of the technically challenging game.

Advertisment

If at all GTA 6 performance hits 60fps, then the fans will have to choose a smoother, higher frame rate but at a lower resolution. This kind of gameplay is ideal for games that are fast-paced and responsive. On the other hand, a focus on Quality instead of Performance will target 30fps, but definitely with higher resolutions and enhanced graphical features like Ray Tracing and Better Shadows. Such kind of gameplay is ideal for games, where the fans are looking for a more cinematic and immersive experience.

Choosing Performance over quality is a matter of personal opinion, but performance mostly wins when it comes to fast-paced action games, as the game feels less sluggish.

Many fans believe that the difference in graphical quality from performance to quality is overrated in the vast majority of games anyway, and 60fps performance for any game is the best way to play it.

Advertisment

PlayStation 5 is a powerful console, but it looks like that GTA 6 will surely be locked at 30fps, as PS5 will also not be able to run the game at constant 30fps because of the game’s technical challenges. GTA 6 fans are well aware of the fact that GTA 6 won’t be able to run at 60fps on a six-year-old console without any graphical sacrifices, so they have no other option but to play it at 30fps. But if given a choice most of them would love to play the game at 60fps performance on their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Map Could be 2.1 Times the Size of GTA 5 Map with a Much Denser Vice City

GTA 6 Footage Leaked in Rockstar’s Former Animator Demo Reel and it's Real

Advertisment

Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Launches for PS5, But the Fans Now Want RDR2 Upgrade

Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event and December Showdown-Win a Free Parang