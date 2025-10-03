GTA 5 marks Halloween with Slasher Mode and spine-chilling events in Los Santos

Halloween is here in GTA 5 Online, and Rockstar Games has filled Los Santos with slashers, UFOs, phantom cars, and other spooky surprises. The GTA V Halloween 2025 update brings back the fan-favorite Slasher Mode with triple rewards, as well as spooky events, free masks, and spooky interactions. Between vehicles trying to kill you and haunted animals walking around, this limited-time Halloween update turns Los Santos into a horror playground for the rest of October.

GTA 5 Slasher Mode Returns with Triple Rewards

Halloween in Grand Theft Auto Online is a tradition, and this year Rockstar is doubling down with old scares and new tricks. From the end of October to early November, the streets of Los Santos will be a Halloween playground again. Expect to see Slasher, UFOs, and creepy bonus prizes while you play.

The main new addition to GTA Online is the return of Slasher Mode, where you can stalk or run from each other in the dark corners of the city, and it’s one of the most iconic survival challenges in the Grand Theft Auto Online game and is a limited-time-only event. It’s sort of a new crossbreed event with recommended upgrades for the maps and new prizes.

GTA 5 Halloween Events: UFOs & Phantom Cars

Rockstar confirmed that multiple Halloween specials will roll out in waves, including:

Slasher Modes with triple GTA$ and RP.

Phantom Car spawns where killer vehicles will chase you at night.

UFO flyovers with cryptic appearances and photo ops for rewards.

Possessed animals in free roam.

Event bonuses, including rare masks, weapon skins, and weekly cosmetics.

Players logging in during the Halloween window will also get free seasonal items like the Pumpkin Mask and Gray Vintage Werewolf Mask.

Community energy keeps the event alive

The Halloween update is more about atmosphere than new permanent content. Players are sharing their UFO sightings and Phantom Car encounters across social media and turning Los Santos into a kind of urban legend hub. Rockstar is leaning into it. In a statement on their Newswire, they said the Halloween events are meant to “bring a haunting glow to the city, get in with friends, and experience the unexpected.”

The seasonal approach is a staple of GTA Online, keeping a nearly decade-old game feeling fresh.

A reminder of the game’s age

The Halloween update is more than just a gimmick; it’s a reminder that Rockstar can still make a game that’s relevant 10 years after the game was first released. The limited-time nature of events like Slasher Mode is a way to bring back old players and get new ones to join in on the fun.

GTA 6 is still a long way off, so these types of events will keep the community engaged and the streets of Los Santos alive. For now, if you’re crazy enough to play in October, be warned: the city will look familiar, but you won’t feel safe as you see shadows moving, cars chasing you, and a UFO hovering above.

