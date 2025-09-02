GTA 6 Rumors Reveal 179 Main Story Missions and 67% Enterable Buildings

GTA 6 is an upcoming game from the popular Grand Theft Auto Series Published by Rockstar Games. The game promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida with its two main protagonists Jason and Lucia. After two dramatic delays, GTA 6 will now officially release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 6 rumors have always been there and these are what that keep the keep the hype for the game alive under all situations. Now, the latest rumors on GTA 6 have been again seen in a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘remus_r’, and the leaks reveal a lot of information on Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay mechanics.

GTA 6- The Recent Leaks

Advertisment

Rumors on GTA 6 having more than 70% enterable buildings and 100 plus locations to explore have always been there, but these new leaks reveal that GTA 6 will have 67% enterable buildings. Other details include the presence of 179 main story missions and extremely interactive malls. GTA 6 trailer 2 had revealed some vehicle number plates with a pattern like Georgia and now the leaks also reveal that North of Leonida will be connected to Georgia. This justifies the presence of mountains and forest areas in the game.

The leaks also reveal that tides and water levels have been described to at the most realistic as it has ever been in any game. You will be able to experience water pollution, and features like cars taking time to get filled with water or slowing down of the bullet when it is shot underwater.

Cutscenes in the game are mostly made up of mini games and multiple-choice options for things like negotiations, story decisions, gun jams, close combat, and drowning.

Advertisment

Consuming food and drinks in GTA 6 would be very complex as there would be features like table etiquette, or bite by bite animations. Also, glasses in the game will fill in a realistic way and food could make characters look messy. In GTA 6 characters will react to what you eat and you would be able to choose toppings for things like pizzas. There are hundreds of options for food and drinks in places like malls.

Cars need to be handled differently based on weight distribution and this includes the number of people in the car. GTA 6 will have interactive car interior and road surface effects. There will be road rage and strong winds will push lighter vehicles away.

GTA 6 rumors have already revealed a lot about the game and its gameplay, but Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of these rumors. GTA 6 fans need to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games before trusting any of these rumors.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Orders Expected in November 2025-Rumors

Advertisment

GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation is a Relief for Other Publishers, Reveals Gamescom

GTA 6 Being Capped at 30fps on PS5 Doesn’t Bother the Fans

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2025-Get AK47 Blue Flame Draco