GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Orders Expected in November 2025-Rumors

GTA 6 is one game where every single milestone achieved till the release of the game is considered a great achievement. Till now, GTA 6 has received trailer 1, trailer 2, and seventy screenshots from Rockstar Games, and these are enough to get a fair understanding of the game. But GTA 6 fans always crave for more and now the focus of the fans is on GTA 6 trailer 3 release and pre-orders for the game. Recently a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’, “GTA 6 pre-orders will go live with Trailer 3 this November that should include separate trailers for Jason and Lucia.” So, most of the fans believe that GTA 6 trailer 3 would drop somewhere around November 2025 and that is when the pre-orders for the game will start.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Prediction:



GTA 6 pre-orders will go live with Trailer 3 this November that should include separate trailers for Jason and Lucia. pic.twitter.com/rPTpQCgeEc — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 21, 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 3- When Will it Release and What to Expect?

GTA 6 trailer 3 is expected to launch with pre-orders for the game, and that is when the fun will really start in the game. It would be interesting to see how many pre-order requests pour in on one single day after the official announcement. Apart from that the fans are pretty confident about November release date for GTA 6 trailer 3 because it aligns with the anniversary timings of Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games has always had a history of releasing their major trailers around the anniversary of previous Grand Theft Auto games. A November release for GTA 6 trailer 3 also aligns with the previous fall 2025 release window of GTA 6.

Most of the fans want to see gameplay interaction in the next GTA 6 trailer, where the trailer focuses on showcasing new ways of interacting with the virtual open world of the game. GTA 6 trailer 1 and trailer 2 definitely introduced the two main protagonists of the story Jason and Lucia, and along with that it provided a glimpse of the open world ruled by GTA 6. But none of them provided information on how the players would interact with the NPCs and environments. So, the fans are expecting GTA 6 trailer 3 to reveal some new ways to interact with the game world, NPCs, and environments. GTA 6 fans now also want a separate trailer for Jason and Lucia, where they can get more insights on the two main protagonists of the game.

Will GTA 6 Have a Gameplay Trailer and When?

Some fans believe that a gameplay trailer for GTA 5 was released seventy days before the release date, and for Red Dead Redemption 2 the gap was seventy-eight days. From March 2026 till 26, 2026, the gap between GTA 6 trailer 3 and the release date of the game would be 84 days, and hence some of the fans expect a gameplay trailer for GTA 6 by March 2026 only. So, looking at this past trend from Rockstar Games, the fans believe that trailer 3 would drop in November 2025, and this will be followed later by a gameplay trailer before the release.

Will GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin in November?

Some of the fans believe that November 2025 is too early for GTA 6 pre-orders to start, while some have the opinion that GTA 6 pre-orders will definitely start in October or November. What’s your opinion on this? A separate trailer for Jason and Lucia along with pre-orders sounds like a yummy deal for GTA 6 fans, but it all depends on what Rockstar Games is planning.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date and the pre-orders launch date are just rumors based on what has happened in the past with other Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games might choose to change the trend with GTA 6, and then who knows when will you get your trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer for the game.

