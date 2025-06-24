GTA 6 Trailer 2, Release Date, Screenshots, Characters, Price, and More-Total Wrap Up

GTA 6 is one game with a hype so high that it managed to grab two rewards in 2024, even before its release. GTA 6 was all set to take you to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City in the fall of 2025, but Rockstar Games made a release delay announcement in early May 2025 for the game. Now, the game will let you explore the streets of Vice City on May 26, 2026, as the release of the game has been announced for May 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
GTA 6 has seen a fantastic journey from leaks to facts, and the biggest GTA 6 leaks happened in September 2022, where most of the gameplay elements about the game were revealed unofficially. Not a single day goes by on the web without a new discussion on GTA 6 release or its story or its gameplay, and this is what certifies the game as the most anticipated upcoming game.
GTA 6 Trailer 1 and Trailer 2- A Long Gap Followed by an Unexpected Release
GTA 6 trailer 1 showcased the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and also introduced the female protagonist of the game, Lucia. The trailer gave a rough idea of the graphics and visuals of the game, and also revealed the realistic world of Vice City that is yet to be explored by the fans.
GTA 6 trailer 2 has been the most controversial aspect of the game, as after the release of the first official trailer there was a long gap before the trailer 2 was released officially. The gap added fuel to various fan theories which made a futile attempt at reaching the correct release date for trailer 2. We had the Moon theory as the most popular fan theory where the shape of the Moon was used to analyze the release date, and then there were endless theories based on Rockstar’s release timeline analysis, which finally never reached anywhere near the trailer 2 release date.
Rockstar Games surprised the GTA 6 fans by releasing the GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025 along with seventy screenshots for the game, and this happened immediately after the release delay was announced for the game. The hype was back, and the fans got some fresh GTA 6 content that they could analyze to get a deeper understanding of the game.
GTA 6 trailer 2 was exactly 2 minutes 46 seconds long, and was perfect in every way, as it revealed a lot about the male protagonist, Jason. This was expected from trailer 2, but what caught the attention of the fans was Rockstar’s statement that GTA 6 trailer 2 had some part of the gameplay and the entire trailer was made to run on base PS5. Now, the fans are convinced that PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles would deliver a smooth performance for the game. The only doubtful part is whether the game will run at 30fps or 60fps on the PS5 Standard console. Other details like the presence of more than three states in the game, Michael’s boat, were revealed after an in-depth analysis of the trailer 2 by the GTA 6 fans.
GTA 6 Release Date- Shifts from Fall 2025 to May 2026
GTA 6 release date has now been confirmed for May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Before this confirmation, we just had the fall 2025 release window for the game, and most importantly the fan theories that made an effort to analyze the release date for GTA 6. Most of the fans were expecting an October or early November 2025 release for the game. This was based on the analysis that Take-Two never releases its two big games together. Mafia 4: The Old Country had a planned summer release and Borderlands 4 was already announced for September. This made the fans arrive at an early November release for GTA 6. All was set and the fans were waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2 and the final release date announcement, but Rockstar Games shattered the hopes of the fans with the release delay news. So, nothing can be analyzed correctly, when it comes to an equation between Rockstar Games and GTA 6, and this has been proven time and again in the last one year.
GTA 6 Screenshots- Revealed New Characters and New Locations
Rockstar Games released seventy screenshots for the game, which introduced the eight main characters of the game, including Jason and Lucia. These screenshots also revealed the main locations on GTA 6 map, and gave an idea of what the GTA 6 world would look like, when the game releases. Some of the in-game activities like Scuba diving, Pool and more were also revealed through the screenshots. All the characters confirmed by the GTA 6 screenshots are Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos, Cal Hampton, Bobby Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and Brian Heder. Confirmed locations revealed in the screenshots include Vice City, Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, and Mount Kalaga National Park.
GTA 6 Map- Would You Get More Surprise Locations?
GTA 6 Map has started to take the right shape with the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots. GTA 6 Project Americas had already revealed enough details on GTA 6 map. According to them GTA 6 map is a Panhandle, with more than 3 states included. The map also has more than 70% enterable buildings with a size twice as much the size of the GTA 5 map. Since the release of trailer 2 and screenshots by Rockstar Games, it has become really clear that the biggest Key area on GTA 6 map is ‘Key Lento’. GTA 6 Trailer 2 also revealed Jason’s first house on the map, and the exact location and name for Watson Bay on the map. Trailer 2 also revealed that Homestead location mapped on GTA 6 map in the mapping project is Hamlet in reality. Vice City was always accurately marked on the map released by the GTA 6 Mapping Project, but now some more locations have become clearer on the map. Some number plates in GTA 6 trailer 2 showed similarity to the state of Georgia, and the fans believe that Rockstar’s love for surprise locations would introduce more locations on the GTA 6 map. Apart from these we also have the leaks that reveal the presence of at least three islands on the GTA 6 map.
GTA 6 Story- A Love Angle Against the Backdrop of a Criminal World of Vice City
The plot involves the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia who have always known that the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves engaged with the darkest side of the sunniest side of America. In the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other, more than ever if they want to make it out alive. Jason Duval wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. The story has the core gameplay elements of crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless car driving, but all this is wrapped up in a love angle between Jason and Lucia. This is quite evident in the love scenes revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.
GTA 6 Price- Would the Game be Affordable?
GTA 6 price has been a controversial topic for discussion on the web. Pricing of AAA games have risen in the past because of high budget involved in the development of such games. GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, which is definitely launching with high-end graphics and visuals and an engaging storyline. The vast open world exploration of the game would definitely involve a high price tag of USD100 or even more. An article in Financial Times had earlier revealed that GTA 6 would change the pricing trend for AAA games and would set new standards in AAA gaming. GTA 6 Online is another platform, which according to the leaks would be available to the players on the basis of number of hours played, or on chargeable DLC basis. This way one can assume that GTA 6 would definitely be a costly game, but yes it would be worth the price tag.
GTA 6 is all set to release on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The PC release of the game is still unknown, and the game is destined to change AAA gaming forever.
