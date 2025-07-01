Rockstar Games Might Be Gearing Up to Start its Major Marketing Phase for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and the hype for the game is on an all-time high. Rockstar Games delayed the release of the game to 2026 from fall 2025, and now the game is coming on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 6 fans were not expecting a delay in the release of the game, though the signs of delay were pretty clear to everyone. May 2025 was a busy month for GTA 6, as Rockstar Games released the much-awaited GTA 6 trailer 2 along with seventy new screenshots for the game. Since, then fans have been analyzing the new trailer and the screenshots in detail, but they are also waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer for GTA 6. Rockstar Games has always been secretive about their marketing strategy for any upcoming release, but with GTA 6 they have broken all their past trends as they have been awfully silent over all of it. Now, recently GTA 6 fans have discovered that Rockstar Games is currently hiring for twelve language marketing localization positions at its London studio on 12-month contract. This made the fans think that Rockstar Games is now gearing up for a major marketing phase for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Major Marketing Phase on the Move- Source Behind the Rumors

While most of the GTA 6 fans believe that Rockstar Games should give them at least three more trailers before the release of the game, Rockstar Games has chosen to be pretty quiet on the whole scenario. Even GTA 6 trailer 2 was released on the most unexpected day and what comes next from Rockstar Games is something that is beyond anyone’s knowledge. Now, with the new positions posted by Rockstar Games, fans are hoping that the London Studio is most likely prepping marketing materials across these ten countries mentioned in their post. This has been revealed by a user ‘Ben’ on ‘X’, and here is the post:

Rockstar is currently hiring for 12 language marketing localisation positions at its London studio on a 12-month contract.



The studio is likely prepping marketing materials across these countries in time for Grand Theft Auto VI:



• Brazil

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Japan… pic.twitter.com/uQJFC7ZLAj — ben (@videotechuk_) June 30, 2025

The countries where Rockstar Games is hiring for the position are Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Russia, China, and Spain. The positions advertised are for Marketing Localization QA Tester and the information has been taken straight from Rockstar’s Careers Page. Video game localization is the process involved in making a game adapt to the specific region or market, and this takes into account linguistic and cultural differences. The process aims at making the game enjoyable for the targeted audience. Changes in this particular process are made not only to the text and audio, but also to the visual elements, gameplay mechanics, and cultural references. This adaptation is mostly used for advertising and marketing materials that are needed for promotion in various countries or regions. If you would have noticed, this post by Rockstar Games does not involve English speaking nations, as that has already been managed well by Rockstar Games. The post also elaborates, if your country is not featured, then you must understand that this is not representative of Rockstar’s whole marketing program for GTA 6, and there is a possibility that they might open up new roles in other countries in the future.

GTA 6 Marketing Next Phase Expected to Start Soon

Based on the positions advertised by Rockstar Games, the fans are now thinking that Rockstar Games might start marketing for GTA 6 in a very short while. GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots are an indication that the process has already started and moving on to the next phase would involve GTA 6 trailer 3 release or more screenshots for the game. The game is now available for Wishlist on PS5 and Xbox, but yes, right now, you can’t pre-order the game. Another listing by Rockstar Games is for a Mobile Engineer, and the GTA 6 fans believe that Rockstar Games might be developing a mobile app or a companion app for GTA 6. The app was made for Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 also, and now the fans have hopes that it might be there for GTA 6 also.

Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on their future marketing plans for GTA 6, but sometimes their career listings reveal some information which could be either true or false. GTA 6 has seen many rumors, but we don’t know, which one of them might come out as the correct one. The fans still need to wait for an official information from Rockstar Games, but who knows the next GTA 6 trailer might also come out as a surprise release.

