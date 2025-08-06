Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event-How to Get MP40 Uchiha’s Legacy and a Free Spin?

Free Fire MAX launches regular updates and new events on a regular basis, and this makes the gameplay pretty interesting for the players. Right now, Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 is running across all servers and the events on the platform bring some exclusive rewards for the players. The collab brings a mix of free rewards events and paid Luck Royale events, and the rewards include a free Orochimaru bundle and Itachi Bundle with special effects. After the Itachi Ascension Event, now a new Luck Royale Event, MP40 Ring has been launched for the server, and the event brings the exclusive gun skin MP40- Uchiha’s Legacy to the platform. The gun skin has special features like Form Changer, Elimination Notifications, and Elimination Announcement.

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on August 6, 2025, and will continue for the next 28 days on the server. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire Max MP40 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. First spin is free in the event, and after that you need to spend 45 diamonds for 5 spins (50% off).

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event- Rewards

MP40- Uchiha’s Legacy

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The event brings some exclusive exchange rewards, which you can earn in exchange for the Naruto Universal Tokens earned by you. Here are the rewards and the Naruto Universal Tokens required in exchange for the rewards.

MP40- Uchiha’s Legacy x 250 Naruto Universal Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Supply Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bounty Token x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Pocket Market x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bonfire x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Secret Clue x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Free Fire MAX MP40 Ring event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn an exclusive gun skin in the event.

