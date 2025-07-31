GTA 6 Has Been Under Development for 8 Years, but we still Get Delay Rumors

GTA 6 eight-year development cycle has been confirmed by a Rockstar developer who has worked on GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA 6. In a recent Kiwi Talkz interview, David O'Reilly, a former environmental artist at Rockstar, has confirmed that GTA 6 has now been under development for eight years in all. We got this information from a post on GTA 6 subreddit, where the user has revealed that he had worked on GTA 6 for five years, until he left Rockstar Games in 2023. Based on this information one can infer that the development for the game started in 2018 and now the game will be released in 2026, which is eight years later.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Release Delay Rumors

GTA 6 has already been delayed twice, and the fans are not expecting any further delay in the game, as the release date for the game is confirmed. GTA 6 will now release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but there is no confirmation on PC release of the game. Most of the fans believe that the PC release for GTA 6 will happen one or two years later. But what’s creating a new wave of anxiety in the GTA 6 community is the rumor from an insider, that says, GTA 6 release will be delayed to September 2026. Now, the fans have waited a long time for the game, and this kind of news doesn’t go well with the hype around the game. These release delay leaks have come from an insider Millie A, who has had a decent record of revealing various kinds of stuff like the PlayStation Showcase and teased Wolverine trailer. The leaker has revealed that GTA 6 release could slip to September 2026, and along with the new pricing, an early online access, and PS5 marketing console bundles have also been revealed in the rumors. According to the leaks the Standard Edition will cost $70, Deluxe Edition will cost $90 (includes early online access), and Premium Edition $110 (includes early online access).

GTA 6 Development Time Vs Release Delay

GTA 6 was all set to release in the fall of 2025, but then Rockstar Games delayed the game to May 2026. The fans were expecting trailer 2, when they got the delay news, but to make up to the fans, Rockstar Games quietly dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game. Now, the situation is that the fans are expecting a trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer by the end of 2025 or in March 2026, but this release delay news for GTA 6 has shifted the focus from the trailer release to the timely release of the game. GTA 6 has been in development for many years now, but Rockstar Games wants it to be a perfect entertainment product when it launches, and creating a perfect piece definitely takes time. GTA 6 is such a powerful AAA game that its release anticipation could push the sales for PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Also, based on a statement by Financial Times, GTA 6 will change the pricing trend for AAA games.

Some fans would still be okay to get a perfect game, even if its delay,ed but some would really want to see the caption ‘pre-orders happening soon’ in all the digital stores. GTA 6 is a massive game, and 8 years is not a long time for a game that has so much to give as entertainment. Rockstar Games has not supported any of the release delay rumors till now, so till such statement comes out, fans should keep waiting for the May 2026 release of the game. GTA 6 will change gaming forever and it will also set a new trend for AAA games, and all this makes it worth the wait.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Order Wait Keeps Fans on the Edge

Rockstar Games Face Off-Will GTA 6 Beat RDR2 in Storytelling?

GTA 6 Marketing Gets Closer with All of Rockstar’s Positions Filled Worldwide

Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure Event-How to Get 100 Free Diamonds?