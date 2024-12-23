GTA 6 Can Wait-Get GTA 5 and EA Sports FC 25 at 50% Off on PS Store

PlayStation exclusive games have a world of their own, as they come with a compelling storyline and excellent visual and graphics. PS5 and PS4 games comprise of not only PlayStation exclusive games like God of War Ragnarok, but the list also includes some very popular action-adventure games like Grand Theft Auto 5. PlayStation Store has just launched January Sale for the year 2025, and you can some exclusive games like God of War Ragnarok and FC25 at more than 50% off with the sale. Here you can access the collection of best PS Store deals available with PS Store January Sale. PlayStation Store January sale is available till 7th of January 2025, so you need to hurry up in order to get the games you want from the store at a heavily discounted price.

GTA 5 or Grand Theft Auto 5- PS5

Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, Franklin, a retired bank robber Michael De Santa, and a terrifying psychopath Trevor find themselves entangled with the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. Government and the entertainment industry. To survive in such a dangerous situation the three protagonists of the GTA 5 story need to pull off a series of heists and the most interesting part is that they cannot trust anybody, not even each other. The game is set in the digital city of Los Santos, an analog for the real-life location of Los Angeles, California.

Get GTA 5 for PS5 for Rs. 1,399 (50% Off)

Get GTA 5 Premium Edition for PS4 for Rs. 1037 (58% Off)

God of War Ragnarok- PS4 and PS5

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Get God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2499 (50% Off)

Get God of War Ragnarok for PS4 for Rs. 1679 (58% Off)

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle- PS4 and PS5

Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 is a spy action game set in the early 90’s, which is a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterised by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. The Black Ops 6 Campaign provides dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay that includes a variety of play spaces with blockbuster set pieces and action-packed moments, high-stakes heists and cloak-and-dagger spy activity.

Get Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 4199 (25% Off)

EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Standard Edition- PS4 and PS5

FC 25 lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

Get EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Standard Edition for Rs. 1,999 (60% Off)

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition- PS4 and PS5

Compete your way as you define your legacy in MyCAREER and MyTEAM, and experience MyNBA and The W on PS5 or MyLEAGUE on PS4. Express your personality with an array of customization options and explore an all-new City (for PS5) or urban metropolis in the Neighborhood (for PS4).

Get NBA 2K25 Standard Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1999 (60% Off)

Get NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2,999 (60% Off)

Astro Bot (An Award-Winning Game at The Game Awards 2024)- PS5

In Astro Bot, you get to help Astro, while he sets of on his biggest mission that involves rescuing the stranded crew.

Get Astro Bot for PS5 for Rs. 3399 (15% Off)

Silent Hill 2

Get Silent Hill 2 for PS5 for Rs. 2799 (30% Off)

Elden Ring- PS4 and PS5

Get Elden Ring for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2099 (40% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy- PS5

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action game set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Get Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 for Rs. 1099 (75% Off)

Get Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 for Rs. 999 (75% Off)

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes you on a journey that involves a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you and your party will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms.

Get Baldur’s Gate 3 for PS5 Rs. 4661 (20% Off)

Get Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition for Rs. 5328 (20% Off)

Get Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition DLC for Rs. 732 (20% Off)

Get Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for Rs. 1320 (67% Off)

Get Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1399 (60% Off)

You can grab all the PlayStation Store Holiday deals here.

PlayStation Store deals will be there for a limited time. You can now visit the official PlayStation Store and get the best deals on your favorite games like GTA 5 and God of War Ragnarok.

