Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Launches on 10th January 2025-Rewards

Free Fire MAX events are innovative and mostly theme-based, but they all come with exclusive in-game rewards for the players. After the success of Free Fire MAX x Pushpa 2 Event, Free Fire MAX is all set to launch the much-awaited Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover on 10th January 2025 for all the servers. This is just an expected release date, and the date might vary depending on further reveal by Garena on this ultimate collab between Free Fire MAX and Naruto.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover- Overview

This crossover between Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden is one of the most anticipated collaborations in the mobile gaming industry, as this would bring a unique fusion of two iconic battles on the same platform. Naruto is a popular game series which draws inspiration for its character, gameplay and story building from the popular ‘Naruto’ anime series. Naruto series are well-known for their wide variety of ninja characters, varied personalities, fantastic fantasy settings, and powerful, supernatural ninjutsu battles.

Watch the Official Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover video:

Just imagine the magical gameplay that incorporates the best of the two worlds; super powerful ninjutsu battles and an extremely competitive battle royale fight where survival depends on your strategy and planning.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover- Gameplay, Weapons and Setting

Free Fire MAX social handle says “We have exclusive rewards, cool collectibles, and exciting gameplay waiting for you. You don’t want to miss this epic event!”. From 10th January onwards the lobby for Free Fire MAX game will represent ‘Hidden Leaf Village Theme’ on your screen. On that day only you would be able to see the chapter ‘Naruto Kubi Attack’, and participating in this event will allow you to earn the ‘Jiraiya Bundle’ for free. In the in-game update, Rim Nam Village will be replaced by ‘Hidden Village of Leaf’, and just like Rim Nam Village, you would be able to see some small houses in mini peak. You would have to face 'Attack of the Nine Tails' while entering the village, and this will get you tokens, which ultimately can be redeemed against the Jiraiya Bundle in the event. BR and CS gameplay will require you to complete some special missions, and to complete these missions, you would be given some special Naruto-themed weapons in the game. You will get 3 or 4 Jutsu weapons, which will include: Water Dragon Jutsu- This will used as a Skyler weapon, but you would have to use your mouth to blow away the gloo walls with this weapon, and Fire Ball Jutsu- This weapon will also blow away the gloo walls with fire. You will also get 3 Kunai Weapons including Wind Kunai and Fiery Kunai.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden- Rewards and Bundles

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover will bring various bundles and rewards based on the characters from Naruto Shippuden. You would be able to play as Naruto or Kakashi, or Sakura in the game. Here are the 5 main bundles that can be earned as rewards in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover:

Naruto Bundle

Kakashi Bundle

Jiraiya Bundle (Male)

Sakura Bundle (Female)

Sasuke Bundle

Free Battle Card for players who get the Naruto Bundle

Substitution Jutsu- Skill Skin

Naruto Theme Song- Free

Clone Jutsu Emote

Rasengan Emote

Ninja Run Emote

Ninja Sign Emote

Thousand Year of Death Emote

Gloo Wall- Hockage Rock

Fist- Ninjutsu Theme

Loot Box- Body Substitution

Backpack- Ninja’s Scroll

Jiraiya Avatar

Kakashi Avatar

Sasuke Avatar

Sakura Avatar

Naruto Avatar

Naruto Banner

Naruto-Themed Monster Truck Skin

Obito Headwear- Mask

Rock Lee Headwear

Leaf Village Headband

Skywing Skin

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden would be an exclusive event for Naruto fans. The event will bring new gameplay elements and rewards to the platform.

