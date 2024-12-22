Fan Theories that Confirm GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release for December 27

GTA 6 Trailer 2 release date seems to have been leaked according to the fans, and if this stands true, then trailer 2 will release on 27th December 2024. The fans are getting desperate now, and it all started with Rockstar Games dropping subtle hints about GTA 6 with the help of their Rockstar-themed merchandise. Rockstar always gifts Rockstar-themed items to its employees during the holiday season, as a gesture to say thanks to them for their effort. Though it is a regular practice by the company, what made it special this year, was the presence of a sweat shirt with GTA 6 vibes. This excited the employees too, and they started posting pictures of the merchandise received from Rockstar Games on various social media handles. The story just doesn’t stop here, as posts from Joe and Kyle, who are mission designers at Rockstar North paved way for the 27th December release date confirmation for GTA 6 trailer 2. The posts showed a Florida Hotel name written down on a piece of paper along with a number that would take you to a dealership called ‘27 Auto’ Sales on Highway ‘27’ with a Waffle House nearby, which was seen in the leaked footage. Now, the GTA 6 fans are excited that GTA 6 trailer 2 is surely coming out on December 27, 2024.

Fan Theories that Support GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release on December 27

These fan theories have been taken from the GTA 6 channel on subreddit, and the theories reveal the hype around GTA 6. One fan says, “The 27th video on the Rockstar Games Channel has Jason in the title”. This refers to trailer 2 release on 27th December with a focus on Jason story, as the leaks had revealed earlier. Another fan says “The official user of 27 auto sales uploaded the GTA 6 pic on his business page 1 hour ago.” To this some fans have replied that either the leak is real, or Rockstar is just trying to take them for a ride. Some of the fans are also saying that it’s been 7 months since the GTA 6 leaks happened, so 27th December could be the day. Another wild speculation by a fan says “US ROUTE 27 GOES STRAIGHT TO MIAMI”, and as GTA 6 is based on Vice City which is a virtual representation of Miami, GTA 6 fans believe that they are going to get the second GTA 6 trailer on 27th December. The leak which has gained maximum momentum is a screenshot going around of the page for 'Trailer 2' the title reads: "Watch Trailer 2: Friday, December 27 at 9AM ET". Here is the screenshot, but no one knows how valid this screenshot is?

Another GTA 6 fan has posted that “Just got an invite to Rockstars Instagram Broadcast channel out of the blue and last time they posted was trailer 1, something has got to be happening”. The fans really believe that Rockstar is definitely up to something, and that 27th December is the day when GTA 6 trailer 2 would come out.

GTA 6 fans are going crazy with their theories and they want to believe in the fact that GTA 6 trailer 2 is coming out on 27th December 2024. The hype is high, but nothing is confirmed till Rockstar Games reveals something officially on GTA 6 for the fans.

