GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 8 to 14, 2026-Get Free Business and 4X Money

GTA Online Weekly Update has launched for the week January 8 to 14, 2026, and the update brings a free business, 4X Money, and discounts. You can play anytime through January 14 to claim the Hands On Car Wash free from Maze Bank Foreclosures and kick off the year by earning laundered money through a sophisticated network of Legal Money Fronts, each paying out Triple Rewards.There are other ways to excel too: Counterfeit Cash Sales and Operation Paper Trail Missions pay double, the Community Combat Series pays 2X, and the HSW Race Series pays out 4X GTA$ and RP.
Be on the lookout for the drip feed or 3 new odd jobs that will be arriving later this month.
GTA Online New Update Weekly Challenge
- Complete 3 Hands On Car Wash Legal Jobs to earn GTA$100,000
Get 4X GTA$ and RP
- HSW Race Series
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
- Legal Money Fronts (Hands On Car Wash, Higgins Helitours, Smoke on the Water)
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Operation Paper Trail (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Counterfeit Cash Sell Missions (Biker Business and Nightclub Goods)
- Featured Series: Hasta La Vista
- Community Combat Series
Discounts (100% off or Free)
- Hands On Car Wash Property
Discounts (40% off)
- Counterfeit Cash Factories including Upgrades
Discounts (30% off)
- Buckingham Maverick (down from $780,000 to $546,000)
- Dinka Sugoi (down from $1,224,000 to $856,000)
- Gallivanter Baller ST (down from $890,000 to $623,000)
- Grotti Brioso 300 (down from $610,000 to $427,000)
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic (down from $1,952,000 to $1,366,000)
- HVY Chernobog (down from $1,500,000 to $1,050,000)
- JoBuilt Hauler Custom (down from $1,400,000 to $980,000)
- Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper (down from $1,750,000 to $1,225,000)
- Prison Bus (down from $731,000 to $511,000)
- Vapid Clique Wagon (down from $1,205,000 to $843,000)
- Western Reever (down from $1,900,000 to $1,330,000)
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% Off: Military Rifle
- 30% Off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Överflöd Autarch (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Standard Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Dinka Blista Kanjo (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Übermacht Rebla GTS
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Maxwell Vagrant - Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Seminole, Dewbauchee Exemplar, Invetero Coquette BlackFin, Vapid Retinue & Western Wolfsbane
- Luxury Autos: Pfister X-Treme & Vapid FMJ MK V
- Test Track: Benefactor XLS, Dinka Jester & Enus Stafford
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Pfister Astron Custom
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Route 68
- Time Trial: Fort Zancudo
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo
Also Read:
GTA 6 Could Get Delayed Again as Jason Schreier Says, the Game is Not Content Complete
GTA 6 Release is Confirmed for November 19, 2026-Will it Win Game of the Year?
Forget GTA 6 as RDR2 Becomes Mysterious with its Newly Discovered Hidden Easter Egg
GTA 6 Release Confirmed for November 2026, But How Many More Trailers Will We Get?