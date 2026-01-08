GTA 6 Could Get Delayed Again as Jason Schreier Says, the Game is Not Content Complete

GTA 6 release is a complete mystery, and every day on the web we have stories either around its release being confirmed or delayed. Recently, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming had stated in his podcast that Rockstar games are 100% confident about releasing GTA 6 on November 19, 2026. Now, again we have new rumors that GTA 6 could get delayed beyond November 2026, because the game is still not content complete.

This has been posted by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, and the source of the rumor is a podcast on Spotify. The episode on podcast reveals that last Jason Schreier heard was that GTA 6 was not Content complete. Jason Schreier is a reputable insider from Bloomberg, and he has been repeatedly giving correct information on GTA 6 development for a long time now.

GTA 6 Delayed Beyond November 2026- Details

According to Jason Schreier GTA 6 is still not Content complete, and right now no one at Rockstar believes that they will make it to November 2026 release timeline for GTA 6. He has also stated that the November 19, 2026, release date for GTA 6 feels somehow more real than the Fall 2025 and May 2026 release date, but it is still not the confirmed date for release. According to him GTA 6 could get delayed again, as the developers are still finalizing missions, adding stuff and deciding what makes it into the final game. He hopes they’re done with that soon so they can start the bug fixing phase, as Rockstar can’t settle for anything less than perfection as the stakes are high. Take-Two stocks are also at risk with the fluctuating release date of GTA 6, and a further delay could kill their stock value, but they would still choose to rather delay the game than releasing it in a compromised state. Take-Two’s fiscal year ends in late March 2027, so they have a little bit of buffer if they still want to release the game in the same fiscal year. According to him PlayStation is the main platform for the game and Sony is planning its entire lineup around it. This sounds like a probable GTA 6 and PS5 bundle coming up for the game, but nothing can be said until confirmed officially by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Delayed- What the Fans Say?

GTA 6 further delay could be another heart-breaking moment for the fans, as a lot of them have been thinking about purchasing a new PS5 or PS5 Pro console to play the game. A frustrated fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “Most Anticipated Game Award at TGA every year forever”. GTA 6 fans now believe that Rockstar Games has learnt how to convert hype into money, and that is the reason behind the delay in release. Rockstar Games has been delaying GTA 6 release for a long time now, and with no new trailer or gameplay reveal, the hype for the game might just die out. Rockstar’s passion for making the game absolutely fabulous might end up in losing fan-following for the game.

Right now, nothing can be confirmed, but earlier also GTA 6 has been delayed twice because Rockstar did not believe that the game was ready to be released. GTA 6 fans have been waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer for GTA 6, but a further release delay announcement might just break the hype for the game.

