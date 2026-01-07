GTA 6 Release is Confirmed for November 19, 2026-Will it Win Game of the Year?

The fans are rejoicing over GTA 6 release being confirmed for November 19, 2026. Finally, something looks confirmed on the GTA 6 front, and this confirmation comes from a reputable insider, Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. This was revealed in the latest version of their Insider Gaming podcast, which was released on January 2, 2026. While talking to his crew in the podcast, Tom Henderson revealed that he has been told specifically that Rockstar Games is pretty confident about GTA 6 coming out in 2026. He also said that what Rockstar needs urgently is people talking about them in a positive way after the Union Busting incidence, and there is no way they can delay the game any further.

Also, a post by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, confirms the release date of GTA 6 as November 19, 2026. The user has posted “GTA 6’s chances of releasing this November have surged to 87% on Kalshi after a reliable source reported they don’t expect further delays.”

GTA 6's chances of releasing this November have surged to 87% on Kalshi after a reliable source reported they don't expect further delays.



It's really happening this year!

GTA 6 Expected Price

According to the insider, GTA 6 is going to be priced at $80 for a Standard Edition. This could be higher than the standard market price of AAA games, but GTA 6 was always rumored to be launched at a price higher than the average. GTA 6 will have higher price versions also, like a $100 Deluxe version or a $130 version or a $300 Collector’s Edition, but the base price for the game is expected to be $80.

GTA 6 PC Version and GTA Online Release

According to the rumors from the Insider, GTA 6 will also have a PC version which will release somewhere in Fall 2027. Rockstar Games has always released the PC version of their games after their console release, and GTA 6 is expected to follow the same trend.

A discussion on the GTA Online version release timeline on the podcast revealed that GTA Online would be released later, as according to the insider, Rockstar would want people to complete the campaign or story before jumping into GTA Online. He has also stated that the release timeline for GTA Online would be based on the bonus offered during pre-order, as an early access to GTA Online could be a part of GTA 6 pre-order bonus.

Will GTA 6 Win Game of The Year 2026?

If the rumors are true and GTA 6 releases on November 19, 2026, then do you think there is a possibility that GTA 6 will win Game of the Year Award in 2026? The hype for the game is really high, but will it match the expectations of the people? GTA 6 has already won Most Anticipated game of the year twice in a row, and this already shows that the fans have very high expectations from the game, but to win the award for The Game of the Year in 2026, GTA 6 will have to beat some major competitors like 007: First Light, Resident Evil Requiem, Marvel’s Wolverine, The Witcher 4, Phantom Blade Zero, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and many more. 2026 is looking bright with loads of new releases planned for the year across different genres. What makes GTA 6 a clear winner in such a scenario?

Resident Evil Requiem fans are looking forward to the return of Leon S. Kennedy in the game, while Marvel’s Wolverine First Light comes from Insomniac Games, a studio that achieved enormous success with Spiderman. The game could showcase a semi-linear structure (like God of War) with a strong focus on "unrelenting" combat and a story that delves into Wolverine's troubled past.

On the other hand, Phantom Blade Zero is being compared to Sekiro and Devil May Cry because it combines a dark, semi-open world with lightning-fast wuxia combat. For fans of technical action, it stands out due to its emphasis on fashionable, hand-crafted combat animations.

So, the competition is really tough in 2026 for the Game of the Year Crown, but GTA 6 has its own legacy that makes it stand apart. Rockstar Games is known for creating games that are a synonym of perfection, and they have delayed GTA 6 twice because they have still not been able to reach that level of perfection with GTA 6. GTA 6 is a brand and it has been positioned by Rockstar Games as a game that will exceed the expectations of the fans. If this stands true, then no one can stop GTA 6 from winning the Game of the Year Award.

