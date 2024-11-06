GTA 6 Trailer 2 Hype is High, and these Fan Theories Add Fuel to Fire

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, where you can look forward to experiencing one of the most immersive gaming solutions ever released in the past. According to a recent post on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown “Former Rockstar designer who worked on GTA 6 says the realism and NPC behavior will blow everyone away, stating that people will be talking about it for many years after launch.”

Advertisment

No wonder the fans are eager to get even a false glimpse of GTA 6, as and when it gets showcased through either leaks or any sort of rumor. Believe me, even if you don’t follow the honey and sugar coated GTA 6 leaks for a few days, you won’t be missing much of the action, as the situation will be the same as it was when you left the scene.

Now, returning back to the scene, where we left it a few days back, when trailer 2 was supposed to be revealed on November 6th after Take Two’s quarterly earning call. Right now, what we see is that GTA 6 trailer 2 reveal is nowhere to be seen, and what we have on the social media is just a huge web of rumors and speculations.

Recently, Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Redemption’s PC release which actually took place on October 29, 2024, and then some major reveal happened around GTA Online DLC that is supposed to come out in December 2024. So, where is the GTA 6 trailer 2 or screenshots announcement, as I won’t be surprised if nothing comes out after Take Two’s Quarterly earnings call that is due on the 6th of November.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Hype- Leaks that Give it a Push

The fans are obviously tired of waiting for any further information on GTA 6, but this has not stopped them from analyzing the released trailer 1 for the game or any other official information in every way that is actually possible. Now, let’s look at the fresh set of leaks that contribute to this new fan theory around the GTA 6 Trailer 2 release hype in the month of November 2024.

Take Two’s Quarterly Earnings Call

Advertisment

GTA 6 fans believe that this time Take Two might come out with some real information on the game after their Quarterly Earnings Call that is scheduled for the 6th of November 2024. The speculation actually comes from the trends followed by Rockstar Games in the past. Last year, Rockstar Games had announced the release of GTA 6 Official Trailer 1 on November 8th 2023. Similarly, the second trailer for GTA 5 was also announced on November 5th, 2012, which was one day before the elections in 2012. So, the fans are actually hoping that they might get the announcement today or the next day, but the reveal would happen later.

GTAV Trailer 2 was announced on November 5th, just a day before the 2012 election, so it’s possible we get an announcement today or tomorrow, followed by a reveal later. pic.twitter.com/E0B5IPZM8I — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 5, 2024

Advertisment

Identical Posts by Rockstar Games Hint at Some Major GTA 6 Reveal

Another rumor contributing to the GTA 6 trailer 2 release hype is the discovery of identical posts made by Rockstar Games. According to GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ “Rockstar is either trolling or hinting at an announcement tomorrow, as they made a nearly identical post to the one, they made a day before the first GTA 6 announcement last year.” Here are the identical posts made by Rockstar Games:

Rockstar is either trolling or hinting at an announcement tomorrow, as they made a nearly identical post to the one they made a day before the first GTA 6 announcement last year. pic.twitter.com/4yrDK6aoja — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 5, 2024

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 November 22nd, 2024 Release Date Rumor- Fans discover the Picture of the Moon in the Waning Gibbous Phase

The rumors just don’t end, as the fans have recently discovered a connection between the way GTA 6 trailer 1 was teased and the way the trailer 2 for the game is being teased through GTA Online Latest Update. On 29th September 2023, Rockstar Games had teased the Moon Festival in GTA Online, where the moon in the picture was in the Waning Gibbous phase, and the date for that was shown as 1st December, 2023. This date was when the fans got their first official teaser for GTA 6. Similarly, this year Rockstar Games has posted another picture in the Newswire, while announcing the upcoming GTA Online Community Update for December 2024. The picture features a moon again in the Waning Gibbous Phase and this time according to the calendar the day falls on November 22nd, 2024. So, the fans are really hopeful that another announcement around GTA 6 would drop on November 22nd, 2024.

Advertisment

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user GTA 6 Countdown, which showcases the leak and the picture:

Rockstar Games has potentially teased GTA 6 Trailer 2’s date in a picture they posted featuring a moon in the Waning Gibbous phase, which occurs on November 22nd. pic.twitter.com/wqJsrBMEHL — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 1, 2024

Advertisment

Also, the song chosen for GTA 6 Trailer 1 ‘Love is a Long Road’ involves lyrics that focus mostly on moon. This definitely adds more fuel to the fire, and the assumptions though are baseless, they actually contribute to the real hype.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Would Focus More on Jason

This theory has been circling around on the web for a long time now, as the fans believe that the first GTA 6 trailer focused more on Lucia, so they expect more to be revealed about Jason in the upcoming trailer 2. GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’ that “Rockstar’s post that may have teased GTA 6 Trailer 2 interestingly features a character in the same pose as Jason from the first artwork, which could mean Trailer 2 will more focused on him than Lucia.”

Rockstar’s post that may have teased GTA 6 Trailer 2 interestingly features a character in the same pose as Jason from the first artwork, which could mean Trailer 2 will more focused on him than Lucia. pic.twitter.com/fjAacMlHiv — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 4, 2024

Here they are referring to the post that was made by Rockstar Games for announcing their GTA Online December 2024 Community Update. The fans believe the pose of the character in the post is quite similar to the pose shown for Jason in their first GTA 6 artwork.

So, the anticipation is really building up for the release or some official announcement on GTA 6 Trailer2. Rockstar Games has been known for dropping subtle hints before any actual major release, and if all this really stands true then the fans can really expect GTA 6 trailer 2 in November 2024. But all this just doesn’t stop here, as these leaks have a long road to travel before, they reach their final destination.

Also Read:

Play GTA 6 on PS5 with Upcoming PS5 Black Friday Deals for 2024

FC 25 PS5 Deal of the Year-Get FC25 Ultimate Edition at 25% Off

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android