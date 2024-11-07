GTA Online Weekly Update for Nov 7 to 13, 2024 and Upcoming DLC Update

GTA Online is an ever-evolving Universe and no wonder the game comes with regular content updates and exciting DLCs. GTA Online Weekly Update for the week of November 7 to November 13, 2024 will let you experience island life with Cayo Perico bonuses, plus 30% off the Kosatka submarine. Also, for your first run of The Cayo Perico Heist, you'll get the rare Panther Statue in El Rubio's compound. Additionally, players can enjoy 2X GTA$ and RP on Treasure Chests, 3X GTA$ and RP on the new Community Series, and more rewards.
GTA Online Weekly Update November 7 to November 13, 2024
- Claim the Panther Stature as the Primary Target on first playthrough of The Cayo Perico Heist.
Community Challenge for the New GTA Online Weekly Update
- Heist Month kicks off this week, letting players join a monthlong Community Challenge to steal a combined GTA$20 trillion through select Heist Finales. If the goal is reached, exclusive rewards will be unlocked with December's GTA Online update.
GTA Online Weekly Update November 7 to November 13, 2024- Weekly Challenge
- Complete The Cayo Perico Heist without losing a life to receive the Strickler Hat and GTA$100,000.
Get 3X GTA$ & RP
- Community Series
Get 2X GTA$ & RP
- Cayo Perico Series
- Assault on Cayo Perico
- Treasure Chests
Get Discounts (50% off)
- Ammo
- Body Armor
- Western Rat Bike
- Western Zombie Bobber
Get Discounts (40% OFF)
- Maibatsu Manchez Scout
Get Discounts (30% Off)
- Kosatka including upgrades & modifications
- BF Raptor
- Grotti Stinger
- Kraken Avisa
- Lampadati Michelli GT
- Mammoth Squaddie
- Vapid Slamtruck
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- Combat Shotgun- 40% off
- Throwables and Armor- 50% off
- Entire inventory for GTA+ Members- 50% off
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Pegassi Torero (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Annis Hellion (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Dinka Postlude - https://youtu.be/EVDsvNP4UzA
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Annis Remus - https://youtu.be/wkfHttV6lL0 - Win a Race in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides for the New GTA Online Update
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: BF Raptor, Grotti Stinger, Lampadati Michelli GT, Western Rat Bike & Western Zombie Bobber
- Luxury Autos: Annis Euros X32 & Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Test Track: Dinka Verus, Grotti Carbonizzare & Obey 9F - Premium Test Ride (HSW): Grotti Brioso R/A
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Crossing Paths - https://youtu.be/TuRCS1MhtLs
- Time Trial: Maze Bank Arena - https://youtu.be/CrzTxxfAMRY
- HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island - https://youtu.be/hYawW2sajpU
GTA Online Upcoming DLC Update for December 2024
Rockstar Games has announced a new GTA Online Community Update on 1st November 2024 and the update promises the launch of new DLC content for GTA Online in the month of December 2024. The upcoming GTA Online DLC update for December comes with a game poster that sparked GTA 6 trailer 2 release fresh rumors and it also gives the first impressions for the upcoming GTA Online Update. The upcoming GTA Online Update focuses on the notorious Darnell Bros Garment Factory Front, which is under the new management. The players with the help of helmsman Pavel and a former FIB officer turned independent contractor, will convert it into a hive for clandestine operations where they can launch a number of thrilling and strategic new robberies. The new update will also bring additional Dispatch Work missions, new rides, job creator updates and new updates for the Benefactor Terrorbyte. The community challenges completed by the players in the month of November 2024, will unlock special rewards in the upcoming December’s Update.
So, GTA Online Weekly Update becomes more and more interesting with new community challenges and double bonuses and RP. The players can complete all the community challenges for the month of November and unlock special rewards in the new upcoming GTA Online DLC.
