GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks Drive Fans Crazy, but are the Leaks Real or Fake

GTA 6 leaks can always be found in the trending section of any social media channel like ‘X’. Apart from the major leaks that happened in September 2022, most of the leaks till now have been reported to be fake, but they still have the power to drive fans crazy. These leaks are surfacing very frequently in the recent times, and a lot of this can be owed to Rockstar’s silence on GTA 6. Fans are eager for a glimpse of the game, that promises to take them back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, but Rockstar games has taken a tough stand of not revealing anything on the game, since the release of its first official trailer. GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’, “A user claims to have seen a few hours of GTA 6 gameplay at Rockstar from a 2024 testing build and described some interesting details. Here are all the details and features this user revealed, that should also be taken with a grain of salt until they’re confirmed”. This post alone has 13 million views till now, and looking at the GTA 6 hype, they will definitely increase with time.

GTA 6 New Gameplay Leaks- All We Know About the Leaks

A user has stated that he has played a few hours of GTA 6, from a 2024 testing built, and he has also described some interesting details about the game. The details are not confirmed by Rockstar Games, but earlier such kind of leaks have happened over the web for other upcoming games. The user has revealed that the NPCs in the game would be so realistic that it would give you a bad feeling about being an outlaw. This is quite believable, as Rockstar Games has shown this level of realism in Red Dead Redemption 2 also. The other feature revealed by the user is that GTA 6 world looks really alive, and it looks like that every single thing in the game has a physical place, and this was quite visible in GTA 6 trailer 1 in the fictional Windwood shot. Another feature that is revealed by the user is that the game is absolutely breathtaking and feels truly next-gen, and the graphics of the game are much better than RDR2. This could also be a possibility, as Rockstar Games is an expert in making AAA games, and every new game they release has to be optimized for the next-gen consoles. GTA 6 will surely have excellent graphics and visuals, as the game would be optimized for the officially supported consoles Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The next reveal comes in the form of realistic hurricanes and storms with winds that have the power to move poles and road signs. The feature is so realistic that even the NPCs can be seen losing balance and rushing for cover. Rockstar Games has chosen Vice City as the setting for the game and as we all know Vice City is a fictional representation of Mami in Florida, then it is safe to assume that the stormy Florida weather would also be replicated in the game. This could be a possibility, as it would add a lot of realism to the fictional world of the game.

The user also reveals that Crews of Maintenance and Cleaning would also be interacting with the world and the player’s character in the game. To add to the whole realism factor in GTA 6, the user says after a crash, there will be traffic jams and random events will be created in the game. NPCs will be really interactive, and they would get engaged in calling the cops in case of any shooting or a big car crash. Roads according to him will be destructible up to a point and construction workers would be able to dig or put up holes with a crane in the game. GTA 6 according to the user will have realistic driving physics with every vehicle having its own feel and extra weight because of passengers or weapons. The two protagonists Jason and Lucia, will also have their own feel, weight, and movement, and the way they hold their guns would also differ. Also, you can carry only limited weapons at a time, and clothes will have their own physics. Social Media integration and smart AI Enabled police is also a part of the expected GTA 6 gameplay, and according to the user you would be able to ride horses in the rural areas on the map.

Rockstar Games has experienced gameplay leaks a number of times before, but no one knows how real is this new gameplay leak for GTA 6. Most of the gameplay features revealed here are already known to the GTA 6 fans, and they already know that GTA 6 is definitely going to beat RDR2 also when it comes to gameplay, visuals and graphics.

