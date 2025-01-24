Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Emote Royale Event-Get Ninja Emotes

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where you get an opportunity to fight strategically with 50 other players on an isolated island. Your fighting skills decide whether you are can really fight and survive. To keep the gameplay interesting Free Fire MAX launches regular updates that make the BR and CS gameplay innovative for the players. One of the recent updates to the Free Fire MAX gameplay is the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab. The partnership was launched on 10th of January 2025 and will run through the 9th of February 2025. After taking part in some exclusive Luck Royale Events like Naruto Royale and Sasuke Ring, the players now get an excellent opportunity to grab some Ninja Emotes like the Ninja Sign and Ninja Run in the newly launched Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event. You can also use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab some exclusive in-game items like Free Fire MAX diamonds, in-game costumes and gun skins for free. These redeem codes are published daily by Garena, and are available only for a limited time. So, hurry up and grab these Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 24th January 2025 in order to level up your game.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 24th January 2025:

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

XN7TP5RM3K49

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

FF9MJ31CXKRG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Launch

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event was launched on the 23rd January 2025 and will be available through the next 17 days. The players would be required to use their Free Fire MAX Diamonds in order to spin in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, click on Emote Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. Your first spin will be free, and after that you would be required to spend 20 diamonds for your second spin and 100 diamonds (50% Off) for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Ninja Run

Ninja Sign

A Thousand Years of Suffering

Clone Jutsu

Other Prizes

Blue Activewear

Crack of Dawn (Bottom)

Stereo Dasher (Bottom)

Backpack- Green Paint

Skyboard- Number

Parachute- Typhoon

Loot Box- Luv

Spirited Overseas Weapon Loot Crate

