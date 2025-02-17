GTA 6 Release Date Theory for October 28, 2025, Gets Mixed Reactions

In a recent development, Kotaku has revealed that GTA 6 will release on October 28, 2025. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the next grand entry in the popular GTA Series games published by Rockstar Games and it is considered to a highly anticipated game based on its immense popularity. GTA 6 release window was announced by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company for Rockstar for the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar’s silence over the game, since the launch of the first official trailer created many GTA 6 release delay theories that predicted that GTA 6 will ultimately come out in 2026.
The most recent development on GTA 6 release scene happened when Take-Two boss, Strauss Zelnick re-affirmed the release window of GTA 6 for the fall of 2025. Since, then the fans have been relieved that the game is still coming this year, and this has motivated them to predict the exact release date of the game based on some assumptions and insights. The first assumption that the fans made was that GTA 6 would come out in November and December, as Take-Two Interactive had confirmed the release date for Borderlands 4, as September 23, 2025. This prediction was based on Strauss Zelnick’s statement on not releasing three big games Borderlands 4, GTA 6 and Mafia: The Old Country, close to each other, which made the fans think that GTA 6 would come out in either November or December.
GTA 6 Release on October 28, 2025 as Predicted by Kotaku
The earlier release date prediction was vague, but now Kotaku has come with October 28, 2025, as the expected release date for GTA 6. The expected release date given by Kotaku is exact, but it is also based only on assumptions. According to Kotaku, GTA 6 will release on October 28, 2025, which is also the last Tuesday of the month, and also one of the favorite days of the week for Rockstar to release their games. October is also one of the months in which Rockstar Games has historically released a lot of popular games like GTA Online and RDR2. Though this guess has been made by Kotaku on the basis of some other assumptions also, and these assumptions are apart from the fall release window and past release trends followed by Rockstar Games.
According to them September release for GTA 6 is totally out of the equation, as Borderlands 4 is releasing on September 23, 2025. This leaves us with October and November as the two fall months in 2025, and GTA 6 could release in either of these two months, as confirmed by Take-Two Interactive. Also, according to Kotaku Call of Duty sequel, an Xbox exclusive will be shifted to mid-November by Xbox, as GTA 6 is likely going to outsell the Call of Duty sequel. In fact, Xbox Series X/S consoles, would serve as the most affordable option to play GTA 6 in 2025. This leaves October as the release month for GTA 6, and as October 28 is the last Tuesday of the month Kotaku believes that GTA 6 will come out on this particular day.
GTA 6 October 28, 2025 Expected Release Date and the Fans
GTA 6 fans have shown mixed reactions on the reveal. One of the fans has replied that “Rockstar is gonna be like “oh yeah? You think you got the date? COMING 2027!!!” but on the other hand there is another fan who says “I know it's just speculation, but remember, Kotaku announced the GTA Trilogy months before Rockstar Games did.”
GTA 6 fans have shown unique reactions to the reveal, but no one except Rockstar Games knows, when GTA 6 will come out finally. GTA 6 release date is still an unsolved mystery, but there are hopes that we will soon get an official info from Rockstar Games on the exact release date of the game.
