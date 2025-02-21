GTA 6 Leaks Show Weapons that Support Deep-Sea Hunting Gameplay

GTA 6 leaks have been in the news for a long time now, and these leaks have revealed a lot of unofficial information on the game. Major GTA 6 leaks happened in September 2022, and the process is still on, and these leaks are the main source behind all the GTA 6 stories on the web. Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on GTA 6 since the release of its first official trailer, but the fans know a lot about the game through its continuous leaks and rumors. GTA 6 release window has been re-confirmed for the fall of 2025 by Take-Two Interactive, and the game will be officially supported by PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The first trailer showed the female protagonist of GTA 6, Lucia, and she is also the first female protagonist of the entire GTA Series. The game has two protagonists Lucia and Jason, but Jason has not been introduced officially by Rockstar Games. GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and the first trailer showed the amount of effort that Rockstar Games has put in making the game a real creative perfection.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Leaks- All We Know About the Game Unofficially

Not much has been officially revealed about GTA 6 by Rockstar Games, but a lot of details have been gathered by the fans on the game through various leaks and rumors.

GTA 6 Leaks Show Wing Suit Activity

Advertisment

GTA 6 leaks revealed a new activity called the Wing Suit activity. Though more contemporary versions of this activity are available, but if this activity is present in the game, then it would add actually be insane. The only thing that needs to be noticed here is that the Wing Suit will only become active, when you would dive from a height or an airplane.

Deep-Sea Hunting Could be a Part of GTA 6 Gameplay

GTA 6 leaks have revealed a new weapon, the Spear Gun, and this according to the fans could be a part of underwater exploration, where the players can perform activities like deep-sea hunting or illegal hunting. This weapon is new to the GTA Series, and would definitely help in adding more variety to the combat mechanism in the game.

Advertisment

More New Weapons Coming to GTA 6 Based on the Leaks

GTA 6 leaks reveal some new weapons coming to the game, and these weapons could bring a new angle to the combat techniques in the game. Weapon leaks for GTA 6 show new weapons like Polymer Pistol, Bolt Action and Hunter Sniper. This also indicates that GTA 6 might feature more tactical missions which would be longer and more detailed. Also, the leaks show that apart from the usual grenades GTA 6 will feature Flashbangs and also the usual throwables smokes and sticky explosives that you would have thrown at the back of the NPCs in GTA San Andreas. A bunch of weapons will make return from GTA 5 and that includes rocket launcher, baseball, bat, knife, Motolov, and the Assault rifle.

GTA 6 will Feature a New, Improved Weapon Wheel

Advertisment

According to the leaks, the weapon wheel in GTA 6 would be an improvement over GTA 5. The leaks have also shown that GTA 6 will feature a shared inventory system like the one we have in Red Dead Redemption 2, but along with this the game will also showcase a new weapon wheel, as accessing the weapons is also an important factor in the game. GTA 6 will feature a weapon access system that would be quite similar to RDR2.

GTA 6 Could Feature a Variety of Sports

GTA 6 leaked world events show that GTA 6 will feature various sports activities that includes a gym, basketball, fishing, backyard wrestling and bowling that will return from GTA 4.

Advertisment

GTA 6 leaks show impressive features that will make the game absolutely mind-blowing. Some of the features in GTA 6 are new, but some of the features are definitely making a return from other popular GTA Series games like GTA 5 and GTA 4.

Also Read:

Take Two Confirms GTA 6 in the Fall and Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer of 2025

Advertisment

How Many Trailers Will GTA 6 Get and When-Interesting Insights by GTA 6 Fans

Red Dead Redemption PPSSPP Game Download-Play the Game on Your Android Device

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android