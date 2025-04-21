GTA 6 leaks reveal event-based NPCs, and this is what makes the game realistic and insane

GTA 6 is one game that has taken over the gaming world by storm, and the irony of the whole situation is that the game is still under development. GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and this news has been re-confirmed by Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick in February 2025 after their first financial earnings call of the year. Some fans are doubtful and believe that the game will get delayed, as Rockstar Games has been silent over the game for more than a year now. GTA 6 got its first official tailer in December 2023, and since then Rockstar Games has not revealed anything official on the game. This has definitely left the fans with no option, but to dig deeper into the fashionably irresistible leaks on the game. Now, the most recent leak on GTA 6 reveals the presence of event-based NPCs that will change AAA gaming forever.

GTA 6 New Leaks

According to GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’, “A user claims to have worked on GTA 6 and shares the following: - Variable NPC density at beaches/city centers based on the day of the week - Same NPCs seen at beach on weekends will be seen going to work Monday through Friday - In-game concerts and events with branded t-shirts.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

A user claims to have worked on GTA 6 and shares the following:

- Variable NPC density at beaches/city centers based on the day of the week

- Same NPCs seen at beach on weekends will be seen going to work Monday through Friday

- In-game concerts and events with branded t-shirts pic.twitter.com/f4YHgLLAE0 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 20, 2025

GTA 6 Countdown has also posted the full leak that mentions this particular NPC feature and the leaks reveal that for environmental and design references in GTA 6, several YouTube channels were used, such as CharlieBo, FloridaHoodBlogs, Walks, and more. GTA 6 realism is something that everyone is looking forward to and what makes this realism even better is the inclusion of realistic NPCs in the game.

So, the leaks reveal that NPCs in GTA 6 will have their own set routine, and the density of the NPCs will vary depending on the day of the week. For e.g. on Sundays, you will be able to see more NPCs on the beach, but on regular weekdays like Mondays or Tuesdays, you will be able to see the same NPCs going to work. On weekends the NPCs would be seen attending in-game concerts in the game and they would also be wearing branded T-shirts.

GTA 6 Character and World Design Leaks

A variation in the density of NPCs can also be called as seasonal or event-based NPCs. GTA 6 trailer 1 has captured the weekend NPC crowd and this density of NPCs would go down on regular week days based on the recent leaks.

The leaker has also revealed that some of the NPCs might be appearing only on specific days or windows, and there would be separate category of NPCs for every occasion in the game. ‘Beach Goers’ and ‘Conference Visitors’ are two such categories for NPCs. Some NPCs might appear only for certain missions, and all this would make GTA 6 look extremely realistic.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game which is set to release this year, and the game will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. GTA 6 will feature two main protagonists Lucia and Jason, which also makes it the first GTA Series game to have a female protagonist. GTA 6 fans are looking forward to the release of the game, but the only fear that haunts them is whether the game will release on time or will be delayed? No one knows when exactly the game will release, but GTA 6 with its reliasm will change AAA gaming trend forever and will definitely set a new era in gaming.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Strategic Analysis Based on Mafia 4 Release

GTA 6 Release Date Re-Confirmation Pushes Take-Two’s Market Cap to a New High, Surpasses EA

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 reported to launch with the PS6 Standard Console

Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Event-Get Linear Theory Bundle and Gloo Wall Defense