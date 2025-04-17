Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 reported to launch with the PS6 Standard Console

Sony released its PS5 Pro console on November 7, 2024, but despite its impressive features the console received enough criticism for its high price tag of $799. PS5 Pro anyways is not coming to India very soon and this leaves most of the gamers with PS5 console as the only option. Now, a new leak on ‘X’ reveals that Sony is reportedly working on PS6 Standard and PS6 Portable console and the consoles are set to release between 2027 to 2028. The first PlayStation Portable was a successful product and was launched by Sony for India in the year 2005. PSP games have always been popular and are still played by the gamers as retro games with the help of PPSSPP emulator download from the Android store for free.

Now the leaks say that the new handheld device by Sony would be launched alongside PlayStation between 2027 to 2028. The release is still far off, but an earlier post by TCMF Games on ‘X’ also suggested that the new handheld by Sony would play all PS5 and PS4 games.

PlayStation Portable 2 and PS6- Rumors

According to a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Shiina’, “The PlayStation 6 console generation will include a standard console and a portable one”. The post also mentions that the new PlayStation Portable 2 would be less powerful than the PS5, and would likely launch after the main PS6 Standard console. This post is based on the information revealed by a known insider ‘KeplerL2’.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Shiina’:

The PlayStation 6 console generation will include a standard console and a portable one, according to leaks 👀



- Rumored Release: Late 2027 – 2028

- Portable PS6 less powerful than PS5

- Portable console will likely launch after the main one



(Technical info leaked by KeplerL2) pic.twitter.com/rgVQfH9b0w — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 15, 2025

Kepler_L2 has also revealed on NeoGAF that the new PlayStation Portable will definitely run PS5 games, but not at the same resolution/FPS mainly due to lower memory bandwidth. He has further clarified that the performance of the new PlayStation Portable would be somewhere between Xbox Series X and PS5, and has again confirmed that there is a regular PS6 SoC as well.

The new PlayStation Portable 2 by Sony could be less powerful than PS5, but it is expected to play all PS5 and PS4 games, which is an excellent piece of news for the gamers. Rumors suggest that the new PSP device reported to be developed by Sony would have the capability to play PS5 and PS4 games natively without relying on Wi-Fi connection. The motivation behind developing this next gen PSP is the fact that the original PSP could only stream games from a connected PS5 over Wi-Fi. Sony always wanted a standalone handheld, and this is what that has motivated Sony to get into the development of a new PSP 2 device that could change gaming forever. The new handheld would be capable of downloading or installing games directly onto the console and would also run them independently.

On the other hand, the upcoming PS6 will be a next generation console by Sony and is reported to launch with features like UDNA, Zen 6, Advanced PSSR, Machine Learning/ AI Tech, New Dualsense, and Backward Compatibility.

PlayStation Portable 2- Expected Release

It will not be possible for Sony to release a new PlayStation Portable 2 very soon, as developing a handheld that can deliver performance closer to the PS5 console is not an easy task. Managing the battery life is also not easy for such a technically competitive handheld console. Sony would like to come up with a competitive handheld device that competes well with other products in the market, and its technical competence will definitely make it pricier than other handheld devices in the market. The new PSP 2 would cost approximately $449.99 and the company would focus on keeping the pricing competitive based on the market conditions at that time.

Sony has been a leader in innovation and the gaming consoles developed by Sony have always delivered an exceptional gaming performance. Many consumers are right now looking forward to the new age technology in the form of PS6 and the next-generation PlayStation Portable 2 in order to get an immersive and smooth gaming experience.

