How Many Trailers Will GTA 6 Get and When-Interesting Insights by GTA 6 Fans

The first official trailer for GTA 6 was released in December 2023, and since then we have not heard anything from Rockstar Games. The company has restricted itself from revealing anything beyond trailer 1 for the game, but there are endless leaks on the web around GTA 6 and most of them focus on analysis-based prediction on trailer 2 release date or the final release date of the game. Now, after Take-Two Interactive’s re-confirmation of GTA 6 release window in the fall of 2025, the fans are really hopeful and they are saying “GTA 6 release is closer than we realize”. Also, PlayStation’s ‘State of Play’ Event revealed the exact release date for another big entry under Take-Two Interactive, Borderlands 4. Borderlands 4 release has been announced for September 23, 2025, and now the fans believe that GTA 6 release window will shift to November or December 2025. This assumption is based on Take-Two’s boss, Strauss Zelnick's statement, where he says they will not release the three big games, GTA 6, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country close to each other.

GTA 6 Expected Release Date and Trailer 2 Release Date According to Fans

Now, the fans are expecting that GTA 6 would finally drop three weeks after Borderlands 4, and that would be 14th October 2025. Most importantly the fans are expecting a total of 3 more trailers to go, and these are supposed to come at an expected gap of 80 days for each. So, going by this data, second trailer would come somewhere in March 2025, third trailer in June 2025 and the last one in September 2025, which would be just before the final release of the game.

Some of the fans are also waiting for a GTA Online trailer, and this info is based on the number of trailers Rockstar Games has earlier released for its popular games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption2.

GTA 5 had 5 trailers and this included Trailer 1, Trailer 2, Michael/Franklin/Trevor Trailer, Gameplay Video, and Online Gameplay Video.

Red Dead Redemption 2 had 6 trailers: Trailer 1, Trailer 2, Trailer 3, Gameplay Video, Gameplay Video 2, and Launch Trailer

GTA 4 had 4 Trailers: Trailer 1, Trailer 2, Trailer 3, and Trailer 4.

So, the fans believe that they are going to get at least 4 trailers for GTA 6 before its release.

Though there is another set of fans that believes in the fact that Rockstar Games will not go the same way with GTA 6, like they did with their earlier releases. They also believe that a huge number of leaks and rumors on GTA 6 are the main reasons behind Rockstar’s silence on the game. Till now, Rockstar Games has broken all patterns and past trends with respect to GTA 6, and the way it is going it looks like that GTA 6 might create a new release trend for Rockstar Games and also set a new pricing trend for the entire gaming industry.

