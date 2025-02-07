Take Two Confirms GTA 6 in the Fall and Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer of 2025

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games held their first financial earnings call for the year 2025 on 6th February 2025. A lot was expected from this call with respect to GTA 6, and some of the fans were even looking at getting a confirmed release date for the game in the fall of 2025. The meeting met some of the expectations set by the fans, and they got a confirmation from Take-Two Interactive that GTA 6 release is on track, and the game will be released in the fall of 2025. GTA 6 Countdown has posted on ‘X’, “Take-Two also stated that 2025 is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for them.” This refers to other big releases like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country apart from GTA 6, that are going to be released in this year itself. GTA 6, is now confirmed to launch in the fall of 2025 between September and November.

Here is the post on 'X' by 'GTA 6 Countdown':

JUST IN: Take-Two confirms *again* that GTA 6 is still set to launch this fall (September - November). pic.twitter.com/ICdP41IfG2 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 6, 2025

Expected Reason Behind Take-Two Re-Confirming GTA 6 Release in the Fall of 2025

Take-Two Interactive is running a successful business, and no business can prosper without satisfied investors and stakeholders. Take-Two might be confirming the GTA 6 timely release again in order to reassure the investors, and the stakeholders which includes the precious GTA 6 fans, as this would help the company to stay ahead of the competition, especially after some mixed results that have been shown by the overall gaming industry as a whole. This strategic move would also help the company to maintain the required momentum and excitement around the upcoming game. GTA 6 hype has been going on for over a decade now, and with Rockstar Games silence the fans might lose interest in the game. Just to add as a supporting fact, a subreddit on “GTA 6’ has been running a petition to close down the social media group, till Rockstar games comes out with some sure shot information on the game.

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive said in the meeting ““We achieved solid results during the holiday season. Our Net Bookings of $1.37 billion were within our guidance range, as significant outperformance in NBA 2K helped to offset moderation experienced in several of our mobile franchises. At the same time, our operating results surpassed expectations, led by the upside from NBA 2K, as well as a shift in timing of expenses that benefited the quarter.”

On the Financial front a reinforcement of the release schedule for the game, helps Take-Two to stabilize its stocks in the market, which has seen a 32% increase in the last six months due to the anticipation of GTA 6. A confirmation, therefore, helps Take-Two Interactive in planning marketing strategy and managing production timelines, and would also help in boosting confidence in Take-Two’s future financial performance.

GTA 6 Release Platforms

GTA 6 is confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S Series consoles in the fall of 2025. There has been a lot of buzz on the poor performance of GTA 6 on new age consoles like PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S, but there is no confirmation from the company on the PC release of the game.

Other Take-Two Games Set to Release in 2025

Apart from GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the launch of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11th 2025, Mafia: The Old Country in the summer of 2025 and Borderlands 4 also in 2025. Take-Two is all set for a big start this year and the year might end with GTA 6 release, which could be the biggest and the most profitable releases of the entire year for the company.

