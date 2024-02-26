GTA 6 Leaks Suggest ‘Ring My Bell’ as the Song for Upcoming GTA 6 Trailer 2

GTA 6 leaks and rumors have been flooding the web and this anticipation regarding its gameplay features and story will continue till the final release of the game in the year 2025. Recently, a post on Twitter revealed that the official cover of a 70’s pop hit ‘Ring My Bell’ in Spotify was changed to GTA 6 logo and this actually made the fans feel that they have discovered the song for GTA 6 Trailer 2. Also, another post on Twitter revealed that ‘Niko Bellic’ is returning in GTA 6 for a brief cameo. GTA 6 trailer has surpassed the success of GTA 5 trailer with a whopping 177 million views in just two months of its release, and this in itself is an indicator of the excitement the upcoming game GTA 6 has built for the fans before its due release in the year 2025.

Watch the GTA 6 Trailer 1 here.

What are the New Expected Features in GTA 6?

GTA 6 is confirmed to release in the year 2025, and the game will take the fans back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The first trailer revealed some spectacular details about the state of Leonida and confirmed that the gameplay for GTA 6 will include a female protagonist by the name of Lucia for the first time. The two main protagonists of the story Jason and Lucia will follow a story weaved around the popular gameplay elements of GTA series of games- crime, robbery, reckless driving and drugs. Though the thought that needs consideration is what’s going to be different in GTA 6. Here are some of the GTA 6 leaks that will definitely make the game worth the wait for the fans:

GTA 6 Expected Gameplay Features and Graphics

GTA 6 leaks suggest that the upcoming GTA series game will include a gore and dismemberment ability, dual wielding, and three stunning shades of sunset (orange, purple, and pink) which will work to improve the visual appeal of the game. Another most awaited gameplay improvement in the GTA 6 will come in the form of use of AI in GTA 6 gameplay. GTA 6 AI enabled gameplay will feature more realistic NPC behavior, sophisticated AI response mechanism for police, transformation in enemy dynamics, and an AI enabled interactive gameplay. GTA 6 might bring good news for the basketball players, as the game is rumored to have 3vs3 basketball game feature.

GTA 6 Expected Map

GTA 6 is anticipated to have a much bigger map than its predecessors from the GTA Series. The official wallpaper of the game has given some hints about the wide extent of the map of the game GTA 6. The leaks reveal that the GTA 6 map will be the biggest one till now, as it will capture elements from the entire State of Florida in the United States. The map is expected to feature 3 big cities and these cities are going to be twice as big as the size of the city of Los Santos.

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most awaited game in the action-adventure genre of games. Leaks and rumors surrounding the gameplay and story of the game GTA 6 will continue to engage the fans till the game is finally released for the fans in the year 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles. The PC release date of the game is expected to be around 2026, but there is no official announcement regarding the PC release. So, till then the gaming world will keep the excitement running for the fans with leaks and rumors till the final release of the game.

