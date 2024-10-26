GTA 6 Might Have Been Revealed Early, But Hopes for Trailer 2 are High

GTA 6 hmmm…., and then the first thought that flashes before your eyes is obviously the new leaks on the game, and all this is happening because GTA 6 fans are really craving for some kind of official information from Rockstar Games. And, why not, almost one full year has gone by since Rockstar Games released the first official trailer for the game, and since then they haven’t commented on anything with respect to the game. Undoubtedly, some of the GTA community veterans believe that Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6 too early, as the game doesn’t seem to be ready for marketing in any way. In the current GTA 6 scenario, the fans are busy looking around the web for the leaks, as there has been completely no information from Rockstar on the development front, and what makes the whole game more complicated is that every feature of the game including its gameplay, map and story has been leaked by the fans.

Recently, GTA 6 fans spotted another leak, which was actually not supposed to be a real one. I would not call it fake, as it was the inquisitiveness of the fans that created this new leak story around the game. Some of the fans, while watching a football game on television between Florida and International University and Sam Houston State a few days ago, found Florida International fans wearing helmets that read ‘Vice U’. The fans thought that this was a clear reference to Vice City, and this rings the bell for GTA 6 every time. Florida International are based out of Miami, Florida, and we all know that Vice City is a fictional representation of Miami with Leonida being a fictional replica of Florida, and this obviously made the fans believe that this would be some kind of connection between Florida International University, GTA 6 and Rockstar Games. Though, the facts portray something different, as this was based on Miami Vice, which actually doesn’t showcase the neon city aura of Vice City. The leaks happened because GTA 6 has shown a strong connection with sports and stadiums, and even the first GTA 6 trailer which shows Jason and Lucia driving on a highway there is a stadium on the left-hand side. This stadium is actually the basketball stadium in Miami. The thought that this was some kind of a marketing gimmick played by Rockstar could have possibly been right, but yes, it’s not.

So, the experts from GTA forum might be right in their belief that Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 too early, and if the game was ready from a marketing stand point then they would have released at least some screenshots or even the trailer 2 for the game. They have always held a practice of revealing minimal information about the games before their release, but for all their games including GTA 5 and RDR2 they released some or the other information on a timely basis to engage the audience. GTA 5 got five screenshots on Christmas eve which was just a few hours before Christmas, and the message given by Rockstar Games for the release was ‘Happy Holidays. Enjoy’. This gave the players a good idea about the GTA 5 world characters, vehicles, wildlife and much more.

Would There be a GTA 6 Trailer 2 this Year?

‘Spider- Vice’ from the community, replied to someone asking about trailer 2 release in 2024, and he clearly said that according to him GTA 6 trailer 2 would come out in the first quarter of 2025, and there is a possibility that Rockstar Games would either release some written info or some official screenshots of the game this year for the fans.

GTA 6 have not lost their hope, and they are still looking forward to some major GTA 6 official announcement coming this year. There is also a possibility that GTA 6 trailer 2 might release too, if Rockstar Games change their age-old tradition of never releasing two big trailers back-to-back for any of their upcoming games. So, who knows on Christmas eve this year Rockstar Games might come again with the same message 'Happy Holidays. Enjoy', and then post some 4 or 5 screenshots of GTA 6 for the fans or the trailer 2. It would be awesome, as it would add an additional sparkle to Christmas eve for the GTA 6 fans.

