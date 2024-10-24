GTA Online Weekly Update October 24 to October 30, 2024-Get GTA$100000

GTA Online Halloween Update 2024 is a sure shot blockbuster, as the fans are just going crazy with the launch of new innovative weekly updates and rewards. This week a new GTA Online event starts in GTA Online from October 24 to October 30, 2024, where all the players will get a chance to get the Purple Glow and Green Glow Screen Onesies this week. To get this reward, you just need to smash the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge with over 800 million zombie kills.
GTA Online Halloween Scene
Halloween has taken over the streets with haunted vehicles, supernatural creatures, and Jack O'Lanterns hiding for Trick or Treat rewards. The players can now get double rewards in Halloween Deathmatches and creators can now build custom zombie showdowns with undead pedestrians in the Survival Creator.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Returning Content
- Jack O’ Lanterns, Possessed Animals and Phantom Car and Cerberus.
GTA Online Weekly Update October 24 to October 30, 2024- Log in Rewards
- Log in to receive the Green Flaming Skull Mask, Día de Muertos Tee, Romance Calaca Mask, and Floral Calaca Mask.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge
- Win two Deathmatches to receive the Tan Demon Goat Mask and GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Halloween Deathmatches
- Freemode Events and Challenges
- G's Cache
2X GTA$
- Armored Truck Robberies
Get Halloween Discounts
- FREE: Skull Tattoos & Sugar Skull Face Paints
- 30% OFF: Albany Brigham, Albany Fränken Stange, Albany Lurcher, Chariot Romero Hearse, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod & LCC Sanctus
Get Discounts (30% off)
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Pfister Comet SR
- Truffade Adder
- Vapid Clique Wagon
Get Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 30% OFF: Service Carbine
- 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Railgun
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Överflöd Entity MT (Top Tier)
- The Podium Robbery: Grotti Stinger GT (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Canis Kamacho (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Invetero Coquette Classic-https://youtu.be/UIa9xbe87zY?t=287…
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Übermacht Rhinehart - https://youtu.be/jIe5DnSOPlc - Win a Race in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor XLS, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Hijak Ruston & LCC Sanctus
- Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer & Fathom FR36
- Test Track: Invetero Coquette, Pfister Comet SR & Vapid Blade
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Imponte Arbiter GT
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Art to Art - https://youtu.be/B5JrhkM6lpE
- Time Trial: Cypress Flats - https://youtu.be/XXOJVXh58Zs
- HSW Time Trial: Sandy Shores to La Puerta - https://youtu.be/AZM-5L6AM3o
GTA Online weekly Update for 24th October to 30th October 2024 brings with it some exclusive rewards for the players. So, dive into the new GTA Online Halloween Update for this week and earn double bonuses and rewards.
Also Read:
GTA 6 Leaks on Tik Tok are Crazy, But the Fans Know They are Fake
GTA 6 Teaser in GTA Online Will Take You Back to RDR2 Gameplay
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2024-Get Gloo Wall Aura of Chaos
GTA 6 Could Face Stiff Competition from the AAA Rival MindsEye