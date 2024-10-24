Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Gaming News

GTA Online Weekly Update October 24 to October 30, 2024-Get GTA$100000

This week a new GTA Online event starts in GTA Online from October 24 to October 30, 2024, where all the players will get a chance to get the Purple Glow and Green Glow Screen Onesies this week.

author-image
Neha Joshi
New Update
GTA Online Weekly Update October 24 to October 30, 2024

GTA Online Weekly Update October 24 to October 30, 2024

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

GTA Online Halloween Update 2024 is a sure shot blockbuster, as the fans are just going crazy with the launch of new innovative weekly updates and rewards. This week a new GTA Online event starts in GTA Online from October 24 to October 30, 2024, where all the players will get a chance to get the Purple Glow and Green Glow Screen Onesies this week. To get this reward, you just need to smash the North Yankton Nightmare Community Challenge with over 800 million zombie kills.

Advertisment

GTA Online Halloween Scene

Halloween has taken over the streets with haunted vehicles, supernatural creatures, and Jack O'Lanterns hiding for Trick or Treat rewards. The players can now get double rewards in Halloween Deathmatches and creators can now build custom zombie showdowns with undead pedestrians in the Survival Creator.

GTA Online Weekly Update- Returning Content

Advertisment
  • Jack O’ Lanterns, Possessed Animals and Phantom Car and Cerberus.

GTA Online Weekly Update October 24 to October 30, 2024- Log in Rewards

  • Log in to receive the Green Flaming Skull Mask, Día de Muertos Tee, Romance Calaca Mask, and Floral Calaca Mask.
Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Win two Deathmatches to receive the Tan Demon Goat Mask and GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

Advertisment
  • Halloween Deathmatches
  • Freemode Events and Challenges
  • G's Cache

2X GTA$

  • Armored Truck Robberies
Advertisment

Get Halloween Discounts

  • FREE: Skull Tattoos & Sugar Skull Face Paints
  • 30% OFF: Albany Brigham, Albany Fränken Stange, Albany Lurcher, Chariot Romero Hearse, Declasse Tornado Rat Rod & LCC Sanctus

Get Discounts (30% off)

Advertisment
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic
  • Pfister Comet SR
  • Truffade Adder
  • Vapid Clique Wagon

Get Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% OFF: Service Carbine
  • 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Railgun
Advertisment

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Överflöd Entity MT (Top Tier)
  • The Podium Robbery: Grotti Stinger GT (Standard Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Canis Kamacho (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor XLS, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Hijak Ruston & LCC Sanctus
  • Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer & Fathom FR36
  • Test Track: Invetero Coquette, Pfister Comet SR & Vapid Blade
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Imponte Arbiter GT

Premium Race and Trials

GTA Online weekly Update for 24th October to 30th October 2024 brings with it some exclusive rewards for the players. So, dive into the new GTA Online Halloween Update for this week and earn double bonuses and rewards.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leaks on Tik Tok are Crazy, But the Fans Know They are Fake

GTA 6 Teaser in GTA Online Will Take You Back to RDR2 Gameplay

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2024-Get Gloo Wall Aura of Chaos

GTA 6 Could Face Stiff Competition from the AAA Rival MindsEye 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: