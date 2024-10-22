GTA 6 Release Might Not Impact GTA 5, as the Fans Still Love the Game

GTA 6 hype is absolutely real, and the fans are really looking forward to the release of the game in the fall of 2025. Though the release for GTA 6 is planned for PS5 and Xbox X/S Consoles, but some of the PC lovers are already hoping for a PC release of the game that could happen later. The real question here is whether GTA 6 release would make a big impact on the popularity of GTA 5 or not? GTA 5 has been one of the most popular games from the GTA series, even after a decade of its release.

The game GTA 5 has still not lost its sheen, and the fans who love it will keep playing the game even after GTA 6 releases. All this comes from a post on subreddit where a user ‘TK825’ asked others in the group ‘Is it good idea to buy GTA 5 in 2024?’ To this some of the members replied with comments like ‘The main story single player is a blast’, and another user ‘tmofee’ relied ‘It’s a fun game. Even if you ignore the online stuff the single player is a solid story and worth a play though’. Another one posted ‘I’m playing through the story for the fourth time on Xbox series X and having a fantastic time despite 100%ing it twice before. Yes, buy it even if it’s just for the single player I promise you’ll enjoy it.’

So, it looks like the fans are really in love with the single-story gameplay for GTA 5, but does it refer to the decreasing popularity of GTA Online. I believe that the single-story gameplay is the heart and soul of GTA 5 and that is what the fans love about the game. Though the impact of GTA 6 release on GTA 5 is still unknown, but while going through some of the YouTube videos on GTA 6, I discovered these funny YouTube shorts that have actually showcased the impact of GTA 6 release on GTA 5.

Watch the video here:

The video is actually very funny, but is it really going to be the actual scene, when GTA 6 releases.

So, let’s have a look at some of the possible crazy scenes that could happen, as and when GTA 6 releases.

You can imagine the scenario, where the fans would be standing out in long queues outside the store to get their copy of the game. This same thing happened when GTA 5 came out, and the fan base for GTA Series games would have increased enormously by now.

People might set up tents or shelters outside the store to get a copy of the game from the store.

GTA 6 might set up a new record of the highest number of copies sold within a few hours of its release.

GTA 6 sales would push the sales for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S Consoles, as the players would rush to play the game on their favorite console.

Do not forget the spoilers, who would reveal the ending of the story of the game within a few hours of its release.

GTA 6 is going to be a crazy addition to the GTA Series of Games, but it will not impact GTA 5 in a big way. A game like GTA 5 has its own fan following and the game might face some competition from the new release GTA 6. But, that will not stop its crazy fans from playing the game again and again.

