GTA 6 Leaks on Tik Tok are Crazy, But the Fans Know They are Fake

GTA 6 leaks have become a regular part of gaming news, and any kind of rumor sets the hopes for any upcoming information on the game at an all time high. A recent leak on Tik Tok divided the GTA 6 fans, as some of them thought that the leaks were real, but according to the rest the leaks were totally fake. I have always been fascinated by GTA 6 leaks around its gameplay, trailer 2 release date, expansive map, and the much-rumored paid DLCs, but none of the leaks were totally designated to be fake by some of the GTA 6 fans. The leaks were posted on Tik Tok by someone who is being rumored to be associated with Aaron Garbut, currently heading the development studio in Rockstar North. The username of the Tik Tok account that posted the leaks is GTA 6 Leaks 2. This video caught the attention of the viewers and in order to make the situation handy, they published even more videos after that, but this video alone got nearly 7,50,000 views on Tik Tok.

GTA 6 Leak on Tik Tok- Real or Fake?

The video became popular on the web, but most of the fans believe that it’s a 100% fake video. The footage shows an Alley in the sunny Vice City, where some cars are parked along the side of the road, and lots of graffiti, cars and palm trees can be seen on the street. Also, to make the leak look real, you can see various pedestrians and NPCs doing their routine stuff, but the focus of the leak is on the first-person gameplay where you can see a character entering and driving a Pink Purple Car. Also, the bottom of the screen shows a debug menu similar to GTA Series games. The leak seems to be featured in some specific part of the Miami area, which was present in the GTA 6 official trailer 1. The graphics, animations and the overall look of the leak is just awesome, but it’s just too good to be true.

The footage is fake because of several reasons, and the main one being the animation that has been used for entering the vehicle is taken from another video game. Fans believe that the animations would be much smoother than what is being shown in the leak. On the left in the footage there is a real Mercedes Van with the Amazon logo, and Rockstar Games has never ever used any company logo in the past. GTA 6 trailer 1 itself features several parody brands that are actually not real brands, as using a brand logo like Amazon would make the company land up in legal troubles. The vehicles seem to be from Unreal Engine Games, as they have no interior panel texture.

So, the leaked footage has been created in a way that it looks similar to GTA Series games, but it lacks the magic that only Rockstar Games can create. The leaked footage is surely fake, as most of the assets seem to have been added from Unreal Engine Games.

