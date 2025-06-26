GTA 6 Online Has a Codename GTA6MP and is Closer to Completion-Rumors

GTA 6 Online has been in the news for a long time now, as the fans know that it is the only way they would get to play GTA 6 for an extended period of time. GTA 6 release has been shifted from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Consoles, but the hype for the game is still high. Since the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game, the fans have been busy digging deeper into the details of the game, but they are also waiting for the trailer 3 of the game. GTA 6 Online was confirmed by a reputable insider, Jason Schreier, who had revealed that Rockstar Games is working on an Online version of GTA 6, as it would support their revenue stream for many more years to come. GTA 5 Online has been the main reason behind GTA 5 still being the most popular game in the market, as Rockstar Games releases fresh content on a weekly basis for the platform, and this is apart from the regular DLC Updates for the game. So, GTA 6 Online is an important aspect of the game, and Rockstar Games wants to set it right the first time only, and this was revealed by a former employee of the company in a post on subreddit.

GTA 6 Online- Rumors

GTA 6 Online new rumors have been seen in a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, and the post reveals that the project for GTA 6 Online has been named “GTA6MP”. Also, the new rumors reveal that GTA 6 Online will have 64 players lobbied instead of 32, and would have the capability to support up to 96 players. The development phase of the game is at a much higher level as compared to the original GTA Online and this shows the commitment of Rockstar Games towards providing a seamless gaming experience through GTA 6 Online. Also, there are rumors that Rockstar Games is using the new “Fluid Technology” for seamless gaming and will also provide the players with the ability to do activities in Free Gameplay form with players from different sessions without loading times. The main reason behind it is the need to eliminate tedious menu navigation and manual invites before starting an activity.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

New alleged GTA 6 Online details:

- Codenamed “GTA6MP”

- 64-player lobbies instead of 32 but aims to support up to 96 players

- At a much more advanced stage of development than the original GTA Online was

- New “Fluid Access” technology for a seamless experience

- The ability to… pic.twitter.com/XiLrZVol5N — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 25, 2025

Was GTA 6 Online the Main Reason Behind the GTA 6 Release Delay

Rockstar Games announced a delay in the release of GTA 6 in early May 2025, and after that there were loads of posts on the web that analyzed the probable reasons behind the delay. Well-known insider Jason Schreier of Bloomberg also commented in a post that GTA 6 delay was inevitable, as Rockstar Games and its employees were under a lot of pressure to deliver the game on time. Another post on reddit by a former Rockstar employee had revealed that GTA 6 delay happened because GTA 6 Online was not ready. He also insisted on the fact GTA 6 Online was really important for Rockstar Games, and they wanted it go right the first time itself, and that refers to no technical glitches at all. According to him Rockstar Games was making most of its employees work on GTA 6 Online, and that is their primary focus right now.

GTA 6 Online is a big and continuous revenue earning stream for Rockstar Games, and any kind of issues with the platform would make things difficult for Rockstar Games. GTA 6 fans are now looking forward to a trailer on GTA 6 Online and if the online gaming platform is right now at a higher level of its development phase, then we can surely expect something from Rockstar Games.

