GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected After Trailer 2, But What Will It Reveal-Rumors

GTA 6 trailer 1 was released in December 2023, and after that there was a long gap before the fans got another glimpse of the GTA 6 through GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots release. There were various fan theories that tried to reach the correct release date for trailer 2, including the fabulous Moon theory, which sounded very convincing, but all the theories failed to deliver the expected result. So, on one hot, sunny day in May 2025, we got GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the highly anticipated game, and all this was done very quietly by Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games is also highly unpredictable, when it comes to the release date of the marketing materials of their upcoming games, but once the fans received trailer 2 there was a wave of new excitement among GTA 6 fans. There was a lot to learn from the new trailer about the game, and the screenshots also revealed some new characters and new locations in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 3- What to Expect from it?

Most of the games released by Rockstar Games had multiple trailers, and this included Trailer 3 or gameplay reveal trailers for the game before their release. GTA 6 has had only two trailers till now, and the fans are expecting more information on GTA 6 before its release on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles. You can now wish list the game on PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, but you don’t have the ability to pre-order the game. Right now, the second trailer for GTA 6 has as many views as the first trailer for GTA 5, but the real winner till now is obviously GTA 6 trailer 1. The fans are obviously expecting a trailer 3, but they have no idea about when the trailer will release or what it would be about.

Sometime back a fan had posted on GTA 6 subreddit that “Do you think GTA 6 trailer 3 will be about gameplay or online”. So, the fans are expecting a GTA 6 Online trailer and a gameplay trailer in the form of GTA 6 trailer 3, but with Rockstar Games you never know, what will come first, trailer 3 or gameplay reveal trailer. But looking at the release trend followed by Rockstar Games, you could expect at least two or three more trailers before the release of the game. Some of the fans are also expecting some more screenshots for GTA 6, as they give enough information about the game. More information on the interface of the game that includes HUD, weapons wheel, menu, cell phone etc, is also expected in the next trailer.

When Can You Expect GTA 6 Trailer 3?

Most of the fans have an opinion that GTA 6 as a game is much bigger than what has been shown till now by Rockstar Games. They believe that more information needs to be revealed, as till now the fans don’t know much about the extent of the expansive GTA 6 map and the gameplay. Now, the fans expect that GTA 6 trailer 3 will arrive in December 2025 because of the holiday season, but some of them also have the opinion that no gameplay reveal trailer will come before March 2026, as looking at Rockstar’s release trends, the gameplay trailer for GTA 5 was released seventy days before the release date, and for Red Dead Redemption 2 the gap was seventy-eight days. From March 2026 till 26, 2026, the gap between GTA 6 trailer 3 and the release date of the game would be 84 days, and hence some of the fans expect a gameplay trailer for GTA 6 by March 2026 only. Looking at this trend we can expect GTA 6 trailer 3 or a GTA 6 Online trailer in December followed by a gameplay reveal trailer that comes later.

So, there will be three more trailers based on fans’ expectations and this includes trailer 3, gameplay reveal trailer, and a launch trailer. Rockstar Games has broken every past trend with GTA 6, and this makes it difficult to analyze whether another trailer will release, and if yes, then when will it release? GTA 6 fans have no other option, but to wait for official information from Rockstar Games for the trailer 3 release date announcement or on the contrary, will it also be quietly dropped like GTA 6 trailer 2.

